France’s Military Withdrawal & Africa’s Realignment
As Russia, China, and other emerging players step into the vacuum, the balance of power in Africa is undergoing a fundamental transformation.
23 hrs ago
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
12
6
January 2025
Resuming Russian Pipeline Gas Sales to the EU
If Russia-Ukraine peace talks gain traction, partial gas transit resumption could be explored, likely under stricter conditions and on a smaller scale…
Jan 31
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
3
1
The Russia-Ukraine War: Strategic Outlook and Diplomatic Prospects
The lack of a clear security framework for Ukraine and the absence of discussions on a mutually acceptable European security architecture indicate that…
Jan 30
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
4
4
The Democratic Republic of the Congo Faces Escalating Conflict
The fall of Goma marks a turning point in the ongoing conflict between the Congolese government and M23 rebels, with serious implications for regional…
Jan 29
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
4
2
The U.S.-Colombia Migration Dispute and Its Geopolitical Implications
The U.S.-Colombia dispute over migrant deportations underscores Washington’s growing use of economic leverage to enforce policy objectives, setting a…
Jan 28
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
3
Daily Dispatch: Ukraine Conflict, Germany's Political Landscape, Iran-Russia Cooperation, & EU Sanctions
The fall of Velyka Novosilka, Merz’s migration policy and AfD tensions, Su-35 fighter jet acquisition, and Hungary’s concessions.
Jan 28
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
2
Strategic Overview of Trump’s Foreign Policy Mindset
The second Trump administration is prioritizing American strength, economic resilience, and strategic pragmatism over broad ideological commitments.
Jan 25
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
6
Daily Dispatch: Rubio’s Tour, DRC Conflict, LNG Delays & Argentina’s Tax Cuts
Marco Rubio’s First Overseas Trip, Rising Tensions in the DRC, Delays in the Mozambique LNG Project, and Argentina’s Temporary Export Tax Cuts.
Jan 25
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
3
The Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
The strategic partnership marks an important development in Eurasian geopolitics, strengthening economic resilience, deepening military cooperation, and…
Jan 24
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
3
Daily Dispatch: Venezuela, North Korea, Yemen, & the South China Sea
Venezuela’s Military Posturing, U.S.–North Korea Relations, Yemen’s Houthis Redesignated, and South China Sea Legal Battles.
Jan 24
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
3
Russia’s Economic Resilience and the War in Ukraine
Western policymakers should acknowledge that a prolonged war, rather than an imminent Russian economic collapse, remains the most likely scenario.
Jan 23
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
4
Daily Dispatch: Taiwan’s Cables, the Quad Meeting, Panama’s Audit, and More
Taiwan’s Undersea Cable Disruptions, the Quad’s Renewed Focus on China, Panama’s Audit of Chinese Ports, Russia’s Gas Maneuvers in Moldova, Baltic Sea…
Jan 23
•
Paulo Aguiar, M.A.
6
