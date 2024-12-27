Syrian children outside their temporary home in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley (2013). ( DFID )

Situation Overview

The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria has triggered a profound transformation across the regional landscape. The rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as the dominant governing power presents significant challenges. On December 15, 2024, HTS assumed control of Syria’s critical border crossings with Lebanon and Jordan, heightening concerns about the group’s Islamist agenda and its potential to destabilize the region. This development has resulted in far-reaching political, social, and security implications for neighboring states.

Key Regional Developments

1. Refugee Crisis and Sectarian Tensions

The collapse of the Syrian regime has triggered another wave of displacement, further straining Lebanon and Jordan, which already host significant Syrian refugee populations. The refugee crisis is exacerbated by the lack of clear security guarantees from the HTS-led government, creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust among minority groups.

Lebanon: Lebanon is currently home to approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees, representing one of the highest refugee-to-population ratios in the world. The recent influx includes many members of minority sects, such as Shiites and Christians, who fear persecution under HTS governance. HTS’s assurances of safety for minorities have done little to assuage these fears, given its historical associations and Islamist agenda. Refugee camps and host communities, particularly in economically struggling areas, are overwhelmed. Many refugees remain in dire conditions, lacking access to adequate healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. These challenges intensify social tensions between refugees and host communities, fueling resentment and deepening Lebanon’s sectarian divides. Sunni-majority regions such as Tripoli, Akkar, and West Bekaa are especially susceptible to radicalization due to high unemployment rates and limited government presence. These conditions make these areas potential recruitment hotspots for jihadist groups seeking to capitalize on discontent and economic despair.

Jordan: Jordan hosts approximately 1.3 million Syrian refugees, which has strained its already limited resources and infrastructure. The kingdom has been a refuge for displaced Syrians since the start of the conflict, but continued inflows are testing its capacity to provide basic services such as housing, healthcare, and education. Refugee camps near the Syrian border, such as Zaatari and Azraq, remain focal points of tension. Overcrowding and dwindling international aid have heightened frustrations among camp residents, increasing the risk of unrest. Additionally, these camps are perceived as potential breeding grounds for radical ideologies due to the lack of social and economic integration. Local communities in northern Jordan, particularly in Irbid and Mafraq, are bearing the brunt of the refugee crisis. The strain on public services, combined with competition for jobs, has sparked social friction, with some Jordanians accusing refugees of undercutting wages and driving up housing costs.



2. Political Ramifications

Lebanon: The political landscape in Lebanon is undergoing significant shifts, driven by the weakening of Hezbollah and the rising influence of Sunni Islamist factions. The fragile sectarian balance that has long defined Lebanese politics is under increased pressure as different groups jostle for power. The HTS’s rise has emboldened opposition factions, particularly the far-right Christian Lebanese Forces. These groups are leveraging Hezbollah’s vulnerabilities to push for the disarmament of the Shiite militant group and to advocate for a pro-Western president. This political rivalry is expected to culminate in the upcoming parliamentary session on January 9, 2025, which could prove pivotal in shaping Lebanon’s future. Hezbollah’s loss of supply routes through Syria is a severe blow to its operational capabilities. The group’s reduced ability to secure weapons and logistical support has increased internal tensions and the risk of sectarian violence, particularly in mixed communities.

Jordan: In Jordan, the Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, has gained significant traction. The group’s success in the 2024 parliamentary elections highlights a growing public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of economic and political challenges. Anti-Israel sentiment, fueled by the recent Gaza conflict, has further energized Islamist factions. The IAF is capitalizing on this sentiment to rally support, raising concerns about the group’s influence on domestic policy and its potential to destabilize the kingdom’s political balance. The Jordanian government is prioritizing measures to counter the influence of jihadist groups. Efforts to curb arms smuggling into the West Bank and prevent the infiltration of militants across the Syrian border are key components of its strategy. However, these measures are complicated by the kingdom’s economic struggles and rising public discontent.



3. Security Concerns

Lebanon: The Lebanese Armed Forces are grappling with the challenge of securing the country’s borders amid heightened tensions. The history of HTS’s predecessor, Jabhat al-Nusra, which conducted kidnappings and attacks on Lebanese security forces, remains a stark reminder of the threats posed by jihadist groups. Hezbollah’s weakened position has left a security vacuum in areas where the group once maintained control. This has created opportunities for extremist sleeper cells and rival factions to assert themselves, further destabilizing the country.

Jordan: Jordan’s border with Syria remains a critical security concern. The eastern stretch, characterized by vast and lightly patrolled desert, is particularly vulnerable to smuggling operations and armed infiltrations by jihadist groups. Pro-Iranian militias are also exploiting the instability in Syria to reestablish supply routes through Jordan. These groups pose a dual threat, with implications for both regional stability and Jordan’s internal security. Arms smuggling into the West Bank, in particular, remains a pressing issue for Jordanian authorities.



4. International Diplomacy

The international community is watching HTS’s governance in Syria with caution. While HTS has attempted to project a more moderate image, skepticism persists, especially among Western powers concerned about the group’s Islamist roots. Jordan has taken a proactive role in addressing the crisis, hosting a high-level meeting of European and Arab foreign ministers on December 14-15 to discuss strategies for supporting Syria’s transition. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized the importance of international cooperation in tackling the humanitarian and security challenges posed by the situation.



Key Takeaways

Lebanon

Lebanon is on the brink of heightened political instability as opposition factions increasingly target Hezbollah’s weakened position. The group’s loss of supply routes through Syria has significantly undermined its operational capacity, making it more vulnerable to both political and military challenges. Opposition forces, particularly those aligned with the Christian far-right and Sunni Islamist factions, are poised to escalate their demands for Hezbollah’s disarmament. This situation is likely to provoke clashes, particularly as sectarian divisions deepen in politically volatile areas such as Tripoli, Akkar, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Compounding this instability, the continued arrival of Syrian refugees is straining Lebanon’s already fragile economy. Public services, including healthcare and education, are overwhelmed, and host communities are growing increasingly resentful. The economic crisis—marked by a depreciating currency and skyrocketing inflation—exacerbates these tensions, heightening the risk of social unrest. Sectarian violence remains a significant concern as the country’s political gridlock persists and rival factions vie for power.

Jordan

Jordan is confronting a multifaceted crisis driven by internal and external pressures. Islamist movements, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood’s political arm, the Islamic Action Front, are gaining momentum, leveraging public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of economic challenges and its perceived inadequacies in addressing regional conflicts. The group’s electoral successes in 2024 reflect a broader trend of rising political Islamism, which could disrupt the kingdom’s delicate political equilibrium.

The ongoing refugee crisis is adding another layer of complexity. Jordan’s infrastructure, already stretched thin, is struggling to accommodate the influx of displaced Syrians. Refugee camps such as Zaatari and Azraq are hotspots of tension, with overcrowding and dwindling international aid exacerbating the situation. These conditions have the potential to fuel radicalization, particularly among unemployed youth in the camps.

Additionally, the kingdom’s security infrastructure faces significant challenges. The porous border with Syria remains a conduit for arms smuggling and jihadist infiltration. Pro-Iranian militias, exploiting the instability, are attempting to reestablish supply lines through Jordan, further complicating the security landscape. Rising public dissatisfaction, driven by economic hardships and frustration with government policies, increases the likelihood of widespread anti-government protests.

Region

The broader region is expected to remain highly volatile as HTS’s rise in Syria reshapes the geopolitical and ideological landscape. HTS’s consolidation of power not only emboldens Islamist movements across the Levant but also alters the dynamics of regional alliances. Countries such as Lebanon and Jordan are likely to face prolonged instability, with persistent refugee crises and security concerns amplifying their domestic challenges.

Instability in Syria, marked by factional disputes and the uncertain trajectory of HTS governance, is likely to spill over into neighboring states. This could exacerbate sectarian divisions, fuel cross-border militant activity, and intensify humanitarian crises. As the situation unfolds, the potential for new alliances or conflicts to emerge within the region remains high, further complicating the path to stability.

