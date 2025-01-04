Donate

Overview

On December 23, 2024, the United States launched a Section 301 investigation into China’s policies regarding its semiconductor industry, particularly focusing on foundational semiconductors, also known as legacy chips. While much of the attention in recent years has been on advanced semiconductors—the cutting-edge chips that power AI, supercomputers, and next-generation devices—this investigation highlights the strategic importance of foundational chips. These chips, produced using mature technologies, are indispensable for countless industries and critical systems. The investigation underscores growing concerns that China’s state-driven dominance in this segment could jeopardize U.S. economic security, national defense, and global supply chain stability.

Key Issues

China’s Strategic Focus on Foundational Chips: What Are Foundational Semiconductors? These are chips manufactured with older process nodes (22nm and above), prioritizing low cost and reliability over performance. They are widely used in everyday products such as home appliances, vehicles, medical devices, and even military systems like radar and missile guidance.

China’s Market Expansion: Over the past decade, China has aggressively ramped up production of foundational semiconductors, supported by state subsidies and industrial policies. By 2029, it is projected to control over 50% of the global market for these chips, up from 31% in 2023.

Subsidies and Overcapacity: Programs like the $150 billion IC Investment Fund allow China to underprice its chips by 30%-50%, often below production costs, resulting in market distortions and overcapacity. Analysts predict that China’s investments will more than double global supply relative to demand, putting immense pressure on non-Chinese manufacturers. The Shift in U.S. Priorities: Historically, U.S. policymakers focused on advanced semiconductors, leaving foundational chips as an afterthought. However, these "boring" chips are critical to national security, powering systems like drones, communication devices, and smart weapons.

Recognizing this oversight, the U.S. now sees China’s dominance in legacy chips as a threat on par with its potential control of advanced semiconductors. Economic and Security Concerns: National Security Risks: Foundational chips are integral to military hardware and critical infrastructure. Dependence on Chinese chips for such systems could expose vulnerabilities to supply chain disruptions or espionage.

Economic Implications: China's dominance could displace semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and South Korea, hollowing out the industry and creating a dangerous reliance on Chinese components. Challenges in Addressing the Issue: Targeting Chinese Chips: Foundational chips are embedded in products such as cars, TVs, and appliances. While trade rules permit tariffs on components and finished goods, targeting Chinese semiconductors is complicated by supply chain complexities and origin rules, making it difficult to implement targeted measures without broader effects on the industry.

Supply Chain Interdependence: Many U.S. manufacturers rely heavily on Chinese-made chips, making abrupt policy changes potentially disruptive to domestic production.

How the U.S. Is Responding

Section 301 Investigation Goals: The investigation aims to document China’s anti-competitive practices, including forced technology transfers, cybertheft, subsidies, and market access restrictions.

Policymakers are analyzing how these practices have contributed to overcapacity, artificially low prices, and global market distortions. Proposed Policy Measures: Tariffs and Trade Barriers: The U.S. is considering “see-through” tariffs that would apply to products containing Chinese chips, even if the chips are embedded in finished goods. This approach would require significant changes to customs enforcement and trade rules.

Export Controls: The U.S. may broaden restrictions to include tools and technologies critical to legacy chip manufacturing, building on previous export controls aimed at advanced chips.

Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing: Initiatives like the $53 billion CHIPS Act are being augmented with proposals to incentivize foundational chip production, ensuring the U.S. retains a competitive edge in this essential segment. Engaging Allies and Partners: The U.S. is working with allies like Japan, South Korea, and the EU to develop alternative supply chains and coordinate export controls. A unified approach is essential to counterbalance China’s market dominance.

What’s Driving China’s Strategy?

"Made in China 2025" Goals: Launched in 2015, this industrial policy set ambitious targets for self-sufficiency in semiconductors. While China has lagged in advanced chip production, it has made significant progress in foundational chips.

By achieving dominance in legacy chip production, China aims to secure control over a critical segment of the global semiconductor market. The Role of Subsidies: Chinese government subsidies have enabled the rapid growth of domestic production. These subsidies, combined with policies like tax credits and state-directed funding, give Chinese manufacturers a competitive advantage. Economic Leverage and Global Ambitions: By dominating legacy chip production, China can manipulate global supply chains, forcing other nations to depend on its exports. This aligns with its broader goal of becoming a global technology leader.

What’s at Stake?

For the U.S.: The foundational chip market is crucial for the broader economy and national security. Failure to address vulnerabilities in this sector could lead to long-term economic and strategic disadvantages.

Policymakers must strike a balance between protecting domestic industries and minimizing disruptions to U.S. manufacturers that depend on Chinese components. For Global Supply Chains: A Chinese monopoly on legacy chips could fracture the semiconductor industry into two ecosystems: one dominated by China and another by the U.S. and its allies.

This division could lead to inefficiencies, higher costs, and potential bottlenecks for critical industries worldwide. For Geopolitical Stability: The semiconductor rivalry is part of a broader contest for technological and economic leadership between the U.S. and China. How this competition unfolds will shape global power dynamics for decades.

Moving Forward

Comprehensive Industrial Policy: The U.S. must expand funding and incentives for domestic semiconductor production to compete effectively with China’s subsidized model.

Strategic focus should extend beyond advanced chips to include legacy semiconductors, recognizing their critical importance. International Cooperation: The U.S. and its allies should collaborate to create a more resilient and diversified semiconductor supply chain. Joint efforts to address China’s market distortions will be key to countering its dominance. Long-Term Resilience: Policymakers must develop strategies to mitigate risks from overreliance on Chinese chips while avoiding unintended economic consequences for global industries.

Conclusion

The U.S.-China rivalry over semiconductors is about much more than just chips—it’s a battle for economic and technological supremacy. The Section 301 investigation highlights the urgency of addressing foundational semiconductors, which are as critical to modern life as advanced chips. As both nations intensify their efforts to secure dominance in this strategic sector, the outcome will have profound implications for the global economy, national security, and the balance of power in the 21st century.