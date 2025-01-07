Since the 2021 elections, the Liberals have operated a minority government reliant on a confidence-and-supply agreement with the NDP. The collapse of this agreement in September 2024 left the party vulnerable to no-confidence motions and exposed internal fractures.

Polls project a catastrophic decline for the Liberals if elections were held today, with the party winning just 35 seats (down from 153). Such an outcome would relegate the Liberals to third place behind the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois.