Background

The December 24, 2024, airstrikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s Barmal district of Paktika province underscore the persistent instability along the shared border of these two nations. The strikes were in response to a terrorist attack in South Waziristan by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which resulted in the death of 16 Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan claimed the airstrikes were highly targeted, killing 71 terrorists, including senior TTP figures. However, the Taliban government of Afghanistan accused Pakistan of killing 46 civilians, including women and children, a claim backed by the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

This incident triggered a cycle of retaliatory violence. The Taliban attacked Pakistani border posts on December 28, using light and heavy weaponry. These skirmishes resulted in casualties on both sides, with tensions exacerbated by the Taliban's continued harboring of the TTP, a longstanding source of friction between the two neighbors.

Key Issues and Analysis

Civilian Casualties and Humanitarian Concerns The Taliban’s claim of civilian casualties highlights a recurring criticism of Pakistan’s cross-border operations: the impact on non-combatants. Such incidents erode Pakistan’s moral standing internationally and inflame local resentment in Afghanistan, further complicating the relationship.

UNAMA’s endorsement of the Taliban’s civilian casualty claims adds legitimacy to these accusations, potentially drawing international scrutiny to Pakistan’s counterterrorism tactics. This could isolate Pakistan diplomatically and undermine its position in regional forums. The Taliban-TTP Nexus The Taliban’s open admission of hosting TTP members reflects their deep ideological and historical ties. These connections date back to the TTP’s formation in 2007 under Baitullah Mehsud, who pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban. This relationship has only strengthened under the current TTP leader, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud.

For Pakistan, the Taliban’s unwillingness to act against the TTP undermines the perceived leverage Islamabad hoped to have after supporting the Taliban during their 2021 takeover of Kabul. Escalating Border Tensions The Durand Line, drawn in 1893 during British colonial rule, remains a contested boundary. Afghanistan has historically refused to recognize it as an international border, and the Taliban regime is no exception. This dispute continues to fuel cross-border skirmishes and complicates any cooperation on border security.

Retaliatory attacks by Taliban forces on December 28, targeting Pakistani border posts, reflect growing confidence within the Taliban government. Their actions signal that they are not willing to tolerate perceived violations of Afghan sovereignty, even at the cost of escalating tensions. Contradictions in Diplomatic Efforts Pakistan’s airstrikes coincided with high-level diplomatic talks in Kabul, where officials were working to strengthen bilateral ties and address security concerns. This dual-track approach—engaging in dialogue while conducting military operations—sends mixed signals, undermining trust and reducing the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts.

The Taliban, already suspicious of Pakistan’s intentions, may see such actions as indicative of a lack of sincerity, further straining relations. Ineffectiveness of Kinetic Operations Pakistan’s reliance on military operations has not yielded the desired results. Despite 257 security operations in 2024 that killed 934 terrorists, the TTP conducted 444 attacks that resulted in the deaths of 685 Pakistani security personnel—the highest toll in a decade.

The collateral damage caused by these operations, including civilian displacements and destruction of local infrastructure, risks alienating the border region’s population. This sense of injustice and neglect can fuel radicalization, perpetuating the cycle of violence.

Strategic Implications

The Durand Line and Border Disputes The Durand Line dispute is more than a territorial disagreement; it is a symbol of Afghan resistance to external control and a recurring source of friction. The Taliban’s refusal to recognize this boundary reflects their broader nationalist stance, making any resolution extremely challenging. The Taliban’s Strengthened Position The Taliban’s control over Afghanistan has emboldened them in their dealings with Pakistan. Their retaliatory strikes and public criticism of Pakistan’s actions demonstrate a shift from the traditional power dynamics, with the Taliban asserting themselves as equal players. Pakistan’s Counterterrorism Strategy The heavy reliance on kinetic operations is not sustainable in the long term. While these actions temporarily disrupt terrorist networks, they fail to address the root causes of extremism, such as governance deficits, socio-economic grievances, and lack of justice in border regions.

Pakistan’s unwillingness to engage in negotiations with the TTP reflects lessons learned from past failures, such as the poorly managed 2022 talks. However, the absence of dialogue leaves limited alternatives beyond military action.

Potential Paths and the Obstacles They Face

Adopting a Comprehensive Counterterrorism Approach What This Means: Pakistan could shift its focus from military operations to addressing the root causes of extremism in its border regions. This would involve improving governance, investing in education and healthcare, and addressing the economic grievances of local communities. Empowering people in these areas could significantly weaken the TTP’s ability to recruit and operate.

The Challenges: Pakistan’s border regions have long been neglected, and weak governance systems make it hard to implement meaningful reforms. Corruption and inefficiency could slow down progress, and given the country’s economic struggles, finding the funds to support these initiatives will be tough. On top of that, ongoing TTP violence creates an urgent need for quick fixes, which means long-term reforms might not get the attention they deserve. Rebuilding Trust Through Diplomacy What This Means: Pakistan needs to engage with the Taliban consistently and transparently, ensuring its actions align with its words. Diplomatic talks should focus on shared security concerns to rebuild trust and foster greater collaboration.

The Challenges: Mistrust has only deepened as Pakistan pairs diplomatic overtures with military actions, such as the December airstrikes. To make matters worse, the Taliban’s goals do not align with Pakistan’s. While Pakistan views the TTP as a threat, the Taliban regard them as ideological allies. This profound disconnect makes meaningful progress through diplomacy an exceptionally challenging endeavor. Engaging Regional Powers What This Means: Pakistan could collaborate with international and regional players—such as China, Russia, and Iran—to pressure the Taliban into taking action against the TTP. A coordinated approach could strengthen Pakistan’s efforts and address broader regional security concerns.

The Challenges: Every regional power has its own priorities—like China’s focus on the ETIM or Russia’s concerns in Central Asia—which don’t necessarily align with Pakistan’s goals related to the TTP. On top of that, limited leverage over the Taliban and the risk of alienating them make things even tougher. Complicating matters further are tricky bilateral relationships, like Pakistan’s tensions with Iran and Russia’s long-standing ties with India. Resolving the Durand Line Dispute What This Means: The long-standing dispute over the Durand Line, the colonial-era border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, needs a resolution. International mediation could help de-escalate tensions and create a framework for managing the border more effectively.

The Challenges: The Durand Line isn’t just a border—it’s a deeply emotional issue for Afghanistan. For the Taliban, accepting the line as an official boundary would be seen as a betrayal of Afghan nationalism, which is a political risk they’re unlikely to take. Similarly, Pakistan is unlikely to budge on its claim, as conceding even slightly could embolden nationalist movements within its own borders. Shifting Focus to Trade and People-to-People Ties What This Means: Strengthening economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan could create a foundation for better relations. Trade agreements, cross-border markets, and cultural exchanges could reduce dependence on security-focused interactions and foster mutual trust.

The Challenges: Building trade and cultural ties requires a stable environment—something the region sorely lacks. Cross-border violence, the Taliban’s refusal to recognize the Durand Line, and the ongoing presence of militant groups make it difficult to create the conditions necessary for robust trade. Moreover, both countries are grappling with economic instability, which limits their ability to invest in the infrastructure needed for such initiatives.

Conclusion

The December 2024 airstrikes and the rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border highlight just how complicated the relationship between these two neighbors has become. The issues—whether it’s the long-standing Durand Line dispute, the Taliban’s ties to the TTP, or the devastating impact of military operations on civilians—show that this is a conflict deeply rooted in history, politics, and mistrust.

It’s clear that military action alone cannot solve these problems. There is also an opportunity to look beyond mere security concerns. This change won’t happen overnight, nor will it be simple—especially as both countries grapple with their own internal struggles. However, without a genuine effort to address these issues at their core, the violence and mistrust will only deepen, leaving both nations—and the entire region—trapped in a cycle that benefits no one.