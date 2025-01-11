Donate

The collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria has reshaped the country’s political landscape and disrupted long-standing assumptions about its future. For Gulf Arab states—particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—the post-Assad transition presents both opportunities and risks. These countries now face the challenge of redefining their strategies in Syria, balancing their interests in regional stability, countering Islamist influence, and maintaining leverage over rivals like Turkey and Iran. Meanwhile, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant rebel faction, has emerged as a key player in the transitional government, creating a polarizing environment that pits Islamist-leaning states like Turkey and Qatar against anti-Islamist Gulf powers like the UAE.

The Gulf States’ Initial Reactions

Caught Off Guard by Assad’s Fall: Assad’s sudden collapse in late 2024 surprised Gulf Arab states, which had largely shifted toward diplomatic normalization with his regime over the preceding years. This policy change had been driven by a belief that Assad had effectively “won” the civil war, making engagement more practical than isolation. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain all reopened embassies in Damascus, signaling their acceptance of Assad’s dominance and a desire to counter Iran and Turkey’s influence through direct ties.

The rapid advance of Turkish-backed rebel forces, led by HTS, left these states scrambling to reassess their positions, with neither the UAE nor Saudi Arabia playing a significant role in Assad’s overthrow. Instead, they were reduced to bystanders as HTS and its allies seized control. Cautious Engagement: Since Assad’s fall, Gulf Arab states have largely taken a wait-and-see approach to the new Syrian leadership. They are hesitant to fully engage with HTS, given its Islamist roots and past affiliations with al Qaeda. Instead, they have prioritized stability while carefully evaluating how to balance their interests against those of Turkey and Qatar.

Divergent Priorities Among Gulf States

The UAE’s Anti-Islamist Focus: The UAE views the rise of HTS as a direct threat to its long-standing campaign against political Islam and Islamist movements across the region. For years, Abu Dhabi has backed anti-Islamist factions and minority groups in countries like Libya, Yemen, and Sudan, aiming to counter groups aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist ideologies. In Syria, the UAE is likely to: Support Religious and Ethnic Minorities : Backing groups like Alawites, Christians, and Druze would allow the UAE to weaken HTS’s influence and promote alternative power structures. Undermine Islamist Narratives : Using financial investments and media campaigns, the UAE will try to shape public opinion against HTS and similar groups, positioning itself as a protector of pluralism and stability in Syria. Leverage Economic Influence : The UAE may fund reconstruction projects in minority-dominated areas, further entrenching its influence while sidelining Islamist factions.

Saudi Arabia’s Pragmatic Approach: While Saudi Arabia shares the UAE’s concerns about Islamist governance, it has historically been less aggressive in countering Islamist factions, focusing instead on broader regional stability. Riyadh’s primary goals in Syria are: Curbing Iranian Influence : Weakening Iran’s network of proxies and allies in Syria remains a top priority. Ending the Captagon Trade : The widespread production of this amphetamine in Assad-held territories has fueled a drug crisis in the Gulf, making its eradication a key Saudi objective.

Saudi Arabia is less likely to aggressively interfere in Syria’s internal politics unless its core interests—countering Iran and addressing the drug trade—are directly threatened. Qatar’s Islamist-Aligned Strategy: Unlike the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Qatar has maintained consistent support for Islamist-leaning groups, including factions within the Free Syrian Army and HTS allies. Qatar’s strategy is rooted in: Promoting Political Islam : Doha views Islamist movements as legitimate expressions of popular demand, especially in post-conflict environments like Syria. Strengthening HTS : By providing financial aid and reopening its embassy in Damascus, Qatar is signaling its readiness to engage with the HTS-led transitional government.



Turkey and Qatar: Supporting HTS

Turkey’s Role: Turkey has long supported Syrian rebels as part of its broader strategy to counter Kurdish influence and expand its regional clout. In the post-Assad era, Turkey has positioned itself as a key backer of HTS, offering to: Train Syria’s Security Forces : Ankara’s involvement in shaping the transitional government’s military and security apparatus ensures HTS remains the dominant force. Mediate with the West : Turkey is likely to act as an intermediary between HTS and international actors, seeking to legitimize the group and secure reconstruction funding.

Qatar’s Economic and Diplomatic Backing: Qatar complements Turkey’s military support by providing financial aid and rebuilding infrastructure in HTS-controlled areas. This partnership reinforces HTS’s governance model while countering UAE-led efforts to marginalize Islamist factions.

Risks and Challenges

HTS Governance and the Islamist Model: HTS’s Salafist-inspired governance poses challenges for inclusivity and minority rights in Syria. Policies that marginalize non-Sunnis, women, and ethnic minorities risk alienating key segments of the population, potentially fueling insurgencies and unrest.

HTS’s ability to transition from a militant group to a legitimate governing authority remains uncertain. Missteps, such as human rights abuses or economic mismanagement, could undermine its credibility and invite external intervention. Fragmentation and Factionalism: The rivalry between the UAE, Turkey, and Qatar is likely to deepen Syria’s political divisions. As external powers back competing factions, the chances of a cohesive, unified government diminish, raising the risk of localized conflicts and prolonged instability. Resurgence of Militancy: Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are deeply concerned about the reemergence of the Islamic State (IS) or similar extremist groups. These fears have prompted closer security cooperation with Jordan to prevent spillover violence and curb arms and drug trafficking.

Outlook

The transition in Syria is fraught with uncertainty, as external powers pursue conflicting agendas that risk deepening the country’s divisions. The UAE’s anti-Islamist push will likely intensify tensions with Turkey and Qatar, particularly as they continue to support HTS. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s pragmatic stance may lead it to focus on broader regional stability rather than direct interference in Syrian politics.

Without meaningful international coordination, Syria’s future is likely to be defined by factionalism, external interference, and periodic violence. The next phase of the transition will hinge on whether HTS can evolve into a credible governing force, how Gulf states balance their competing priorities, and the extent to which regional players like Turkey and Qatar can stabilize the political process without alienating other stakeholders.