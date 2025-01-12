Infrastructure and Cost Barriers: Moldova is investing in alternatives such as the Ungheni-Chisinau pipeline (via Romania), the Trans-Balkan pipeline (via Bulgaria and part of TurkStream), and potential LNG imports from Greece, Poland, and Lithuania. However, these alternatives are more expensive, come with technical issues to consider—such as reversing gas flows—and, at present, would struggle to supply Moldova with enough energy to compensate for the cessation of the gas transit deal by Ukraine.