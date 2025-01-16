This Situation Report (SITREP) was prepared prior to the announcement of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement and therefore does not incorporate that event into its analysis.

A detailed SITREP on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement is expected tomorrow. I will delve into the "how" behind the deal, the reasons for the timing, and whether it has the potential to hold.

Overview

Israel has significantly increased its military campaign against Yemen’s Houthi movement following months of missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory. This escalation aims to degrade Houthi capabilities, disrupt their operational infrastructure, and weaken Iran’s influence in the region. However, the campaign’s success is constrained by logistical hurdles, the Houthis’ resilience, and the risk of sparking broader regional instability.

Background

The Houthis began targeting Israel in October 2023 during the Gaza war, launching over 400 missiles and drones. Although most were intercepted, some caused casualties, intensifying Israeli pressure. On December 26, 2024, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Houthi-controlled Sanaa airport and critical infrastructure in Hodeidah, signaling a shift toward direct engagement. Defense Minister Israel Katz’s statements indicate Israel may target Houthi leaders, a strategy reminiscent of its campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah. The Houthis, allied with Iran, remain steadfast, linking their attacks to the broader objective of ending Israeli actions in Gaza.

Geopolitical Context

The Houthis have emerged as a powerful force in the region, supported by Iranian resources and bolstered by years of resistance against a Saudi-led coalition. Their strategic activities include targeting Red Sea shipping lanes and aligning with groups like Somalia’s al-Shabab. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, previously active in Yemen, have scaled back their involvement, creating a power vacuum. The Houthis’ growing capabilities and regional alliances underscore the complex dynamics Israel faces in addressing the threat.

Challenges to Israel’s Strategy

Geographic Constraints: Yemen’s distance complicates frequent and sustained air operations. Unlike Gaza or Lebanon, which are closer to Israeli territory and more accessible for continuous sorties, Yemen’s location in the southern Arabian Peninsula requires extended flight times and mid-air refueling for Israeli aircraft. This logistical challenge not only limits the frequency of strikes but also increases operational costs and risks, such as mechanical failures or aircraft losses over hostile territory. Limited Intelligence: Israel’s intelligence capabilities in Yemen are hindered by the absence of a reliable network of local proxies or established ground presence. While there are unconfirmed reports of Israeli-Emirati cooperation in intelligence-sharing, these efforts are far less developed than Israel’s robust intelligence networks in Lebanon, which underpin its campaigns against Hezbollah. This lack of actionable, real-time intelligence diminishes the precision and effectiveness of Israel’s strikes, making it harder to identify and target high-value assets. Houthi Adaptability: The Houthis’ military infrastructure is deeply decentralized, with command-and-control systems dispersed across difficult-to-access terrain, including mountains and remote areas. Their ability to adapt by quickly relocating resources and leveraging civilian infrastructure for military purposes makes them resilient against air campaigns. Historical precedents, such as the 2004 assassination of key leader Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, have shown that targeting leadership often galvanizes domestic support, further entrenching their power. Iranian Support Networks: Iran’s sophisticated smuggling operations through maritime and overland routes ensure the Houthis remain well-supplied with drones, missiles, and other critical components. Tehran’s regional influence extends through established networks in Oman, Somalia, and even East Africa, enabling the Houthis to circumvent blockades and maintain a steady flow of resources. These networks make it difficult for Israel to achieve lasting disruption without directly targeting Iranian supply hubs or logistical assets, a move that risks escalating the conflict regionally.

Recent Developments

Intensified Israeli Strikes : Israel’s military campaign has increasingly targeted dual-use infrastructure such as airports, ports, and power plants that are vital to the Houthis’ logistics and operations. These facilities are not only key to sustaining the Houthi war effort but also serve as critical nodes for importing arms and supplies through Iranian smuggling networks. Israeli strikes have also sought to disrupt Houthi command-and-control centers, aiming to hinder their ability to coordinate missile and drone attacks. Notably, Houthi Defense Minister Mohamed al-Atifi has emerged as a primary target, reflecting Israel’s intent to decapitate the movement’s leadership and weaken its operational cohesion.

Houthi Countermeasures : The Houthis, with an estimated force of 350,000 fighters, continue to launch a relentless barrage of missiles and drones at Israel. These attacks are sustained by a robust domestic support base that views the group as a symbol of resistance against foreign aggression. The Houthis’ decentralized approach to storing and deploying their arsenal—utilizing mobile launchers and concealed stockpiles—has allowed them to maintain their operational tempo despite sustained Israeli strikes. Furthermore, their propaganda efforts, which frame the attacks as a righteous defense of Palestinian rights, have bolstered recruitment and morale among their ranks.

U.S. Role: Since early 2024, the United States has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Houthi positions as part of an effort to safeguard Red Sea shipping lanes and restore freedom of navigation. However, these operations have faced significant challenges. U.S. officials acknowledge that the strikes have not significantly deterred Houthi aggression, as the group continues to target international shipping and escalate its attacks on Israel. The limited impact underscores the difficulty of achieving strategic objectives without a coordinated and comprehensive regional approach.

Potential Scenarios

Prolonged Attrition: Israel may continue with its current strategy of gradual degradation, focusing on periodic airstrikes against Houthi infrastructure and leadership. This approach aims to wear down Houthi capabilities over time, potentially limiting their ability to sustain long-range missile and drone attacks. However, this strategy faces significant risks. Prolonged campaigns could entrench the conflict further, hardening Houthi resistance and deepening their resolve to retaliate. Additionally, a drawn-out conflict risks bolstering the Houthis' domestic and regional support, as prolonged strikes may be framed as unjustified foreign aggression. Regional Escalation: Directly targeting Iranian assets in Yemen or extending operations to Iran itself could trigger a broader regional conflict. Such actions would likely provoke strong responses from Tehran, potentially including attacks on Israeli and U.S. assets in the region. Gulf states, already wary of escalating tensions, could be drawn into the conflict, destabilizing the wider Middle East. These actions would also jeopardize ongoing Saudi-Houthi ceasefire negotiations, increasing the likelihood of renewed large-scale hostilities in Yemen. Localized Partnerships: Partnering with Yemeni factions like the Southern Transitional Council (STC) offers an alternative strategy. Such collaboration could enable ground operations against the Houthis, particularly in contested areas like Taiz and Hodeidah. However, this approach comes with its own challenges. Introducing a ground component increases the risk of casualties and could reignite Yemen’s civil war, further destabilizing the region. Additionally, coordination with local factions risks aligning Israel with groups that may have divergent long-term goals, complicating post-conflict stabilization efforts.

Strategic Implications

Energy Security : Houthi attacks on Gulf oil infrastructure have the potential to create significant disruptions in global energy markets. Such attacks could target vital facilities, including oil refineries, export terminals, and shipping routes like the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. These disruptions would likely result in increased oil prices, destabilizing economies dependent on Gulf energy supplies. The ripple effects could exacerbate inflation, particularly in energy-importing nations, and heighten geopolitical tensions as countries scramble to secure alternative energy sources.

Strain on U.S. Forces : The prolonged deployment of U.S. naval assets to counter Houthi threats in Yemen has placed considerable strain on military readiness. These extended operations have required ships and aircraft to operate beyond their standard deployment cycles, leading to increased maintenance needs and personnel fatigue. Furthermore, this diversion of resources risks undermining U.S. strategic focus in other critical areas, such as the Indo-Pacific region, where military readiness is essential to counter peer competitors like China.

Humanitarian Crisis: The escalating violence in Yemen has compounded what is already one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Airstrikes targeting infrastructure can further disrupt access to food, water, and medical supplies, exacerbating the suffering of millions of Yemenis. Humanitarian aid organizations face increasing challenges in delivering assistance, particularly as ports and airports become battlegrounds. The ongoing conflict risks destabilizing neighboring regions as refugees flee the violence, placing additional strain on international aid systems.

Conclusion

Israel’s military campaign against the Houthis is a calculated move to counter a growing threat and weaken Iranian influence in the region. However, the Houthis’ adaptability, coupled with regional and logistical challenges, underscores the complexity of achieving Israel’s objectives. Without a clear endgame or broader international coordination, this escalation risks prolonging conflict, empowering the Houthis, and destabilizing the region further.