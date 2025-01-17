SITREP 26: The Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Agreement
Over the coming weeks, the effectiveness of the ceasefire will determine whether it leads to a sustainable peace or merely a temporary lull before renewed conflict.
Overview
On January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, pausing their 15-month-long conflict in Gaza. The agreement follows extensive negotiations involving Israel, Hamas, Qatar, and the United States. While this ceasefire marks a major step toward reducing violence and facilitating hostage exchanges, the lack of a long-term governance plan for Gaza raises concerns about its durability. The ceasefire also has significant political implications for Israel, potentially accelerating early elections.
Ceasefire Structure
The ceasefire unfolds in three phases:
Phase One: Hostage-prisoner exchanges and a repositioning of Israeli troops. Israel will release an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for up to 33 Israeli hostages. The IDF will also pull back from central Gaza to defensive positions near the border, reducing active combat but maintaining strategic leverage. This phase is expected to last six weeks, during which both sides will assess each other’s adherence to the agreement. Additionally, humanitarian aid corridors will be opened to facilitate urgent relief efforts in Gaza, ensuring the flow of medical supplies, food, and water to affected civilians.
Phase Two: The return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza and a further withdrawal of Israeli forces. However, Israel intends to retain control over key strategic areas like the Philadelphi Corridor, a major point of contention as Hamas sees it as vital for Palestinian sovereignty. The timeline for this phase remains ambiguous, largely dependent on security conditions and Hamas' compliance. Furthermore, discussions about the establishment of an internationally monitored security force to oversee the transition will take place. This force could include personnel from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, or other neutral actors to prevent immediate re-militarization by Hamas or other factions.
Phase Three: The final phase involves the release of all remaining hostages and the transition of governance in Gaza to an unspecified authority. The absence of a concrete plan for governance raises serious concerns about a power vacuum that could lead to renewed instability. There have been discussions about a coalition between the Palestinian Authority and an internationally backed civilian administration to oversee the Strip, but no official framework has been agreed upon. Reconstruction efforts will also be a key priority in this phase, with major funding expected from regional partners such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The durability of this phase will depend heavily on the cooperation between international stakeholders, the level of Israeli military presence, and Hamas' political maneuvering in the wake of the ceasefire.
Strategic Considerations
Israel’s Perspective
Security Calculations: Israel has strategically weakened Hamas through sustained military operations, assassinating key figures such as Yahya Sinwar and crippling Hamas' operational infrastructure. The widespread destruction of Hamas’s extensive tunnel networks, arms depots, and command centers has significantly weakened the group’s ability to carry out organized attacks. With regional threats decreasing, Israel is shifting toward a more controlled military stance while maintaining strategic deterrence through selective operations and intelligence-led strikes.
Political Pressures: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting internal political pressure. While opposition leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid support the ceasefire primarily to secure the release of hostages, far-right figures like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich oppose any agreement that allows Hamas to survive. Smotrich’s reluctance to leave the coalition, however, ensures temporary government stability. At the same time, Netanyahu must navigate increasing dissatisfaction among military officials and citizens who question the long-term viability of the ceasefire and its impact on national security.
U.S. Influence: The imminent transition of U.S. leadership played a critical role in the deal’s timing. President-elect Donald Trump reportedly exerted significant pressure on Israel to finalize the ceasefire before his inauguration, a move that contrasts sharply with the Biden administration’s less aggressive diplomatic approach. Netanyahu is eager to strengthen ties with Trump to coordinate on future regional policies, particularly regarding the containment of Iran’s influence and capabilities, as well as the potential expansion of the Abraham Accords. The evolving U.S. stance on arms supplies and military aid to Israel will likely shape the next phases of Israel's operational decisions.
Hamas’ Perspective
Weakened Capabilities: Hamas has suffered substantial military and leadership losses, with a significant portion of its infrastructure dismantled. The group has struggled to replenish its ranks after losing thousands of fighters, and the destruction of key logistical hubs has severely impacted its ability to sustain prolonged engagements. The withdrawal of Hezbollah’s active support, after suffering its own military losses, has left Hamas more isolated than before.
Survival Tactics: While militarily degraded, Hamas sees the ceasefire as an opportunity to regroup, rebuild, and reassert control over Gaza. The deal’s hostage-prisoner exchanges, the organization's survival, and Israel’s retreat help Hamas maintain political leverage, reinforcing its narrative that armed resistance yields tangible gains. The group's leadership is likely to prioritize underground restructuring, increasing its focus on decentralized military tactics and asymmetrical warfare strategies to sustain relevance.
Shifting Public Sentiment: The devastating toll on Gaza— with over 46,000 reported Palestinian casualties—has led to some shifts in public sentiment. Many civilians, who initially supported Hamas’ resistance, now express fatigue and frustration, increasing pressure on Hamas to secure tangible political and humanitarian gains from the ceasefire. The destruction of essential infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and water supply systems, has led to calls for immediate humanitarian relief, placing further pressure on Hamas to allow aid groups to operate more freely.
Challenges to Implementation
Unclear Post-War Plan:
No defined governance structure has been proposed for Gaza’s future.
Israel is determined to prevent Hamas from regaining control, but no viable Palestinian governance alternative is in place.
Arab states like Egypt and the UAE have expressed willingness to assist but demand coordination with the Palestinian Authority, which Israel’s right-wing government opposes.
International stakeholders, including the United Nations, have proposed an interim administrative framework, but disagreements over who should lead it remain unresolved.
Reconstruction efforts require extensive funding, yet donors remain hesitant without clear security assurances.
Potential for Renewed Violence:
Hamas may continue low-intensity insurgent attacks if Israeli forces remain in Gaza beyond Phase Two.
Israel could target high-profile Hamas leaders even during the ceasefire, potentially triggering retaliatory strikes.
Netanyahu has publicly declared that the IDF will “return to fighting” after hostage releases, suggesting the ceasefire may only serve as a temporary pause in hostilities.
Extremist factions within Gaza may act independently of Hamas, launching attacks that could escalate tensions further.
Political Fallout in Israel:
If Israeli forces remain in Gaza without a clear exit strategy, public discontent with Netanyahu’s leadership may grow.
Disenchantment among secular and center-right voters could shift support away from Netanyahu’s Likud party, increasing the likelihood of early elections.
Internal coalition disputes, particularly over settlement expansion and ultra-Orthodox military conscription, could further destabilize Netanyahu’s government.
Public pressure for an independent commission to investigate the government's handling of the conflict may intensify, influencing political dynamics.
Geopolitical Implications
Regional Stability:
Israel may shift its focus to countering regional threats, including potential escalations with the Houthis in Yemen and possibly even Iran, with U.S. support. The ceasefire could provide Israel with an opportunity to redirect military resources toward broader strategic objectives, such as securing maritime routes in the Red Sea, countering Hezbollah’s activities along its northern border, and conducting a campaign aimed at further incapacitating Iran.
Saudi Arabia could reevaluate its stance on normalizing relations with Israel if the ceasefire holds, potentially reviving discussions under the Abraham Accords framework. However, the success of these normalization efforts will likely depend on Israel's commitment to improving conditions in Gaza, easing tensions in the West Bank, and the extent to which the U.S. can make the normalization proposal appealing. If successful, normalization could enhance economic and security cooperation between Israel and Gulf nations, further isolating Iran’s influence in the region.
The ceasefire may also influence Egypt’s role as a mediator, strengthening its position as a key regional player in conflict resolution and humanitarian efforts. Cairo is expected to play a significant role in overseeing border security and facilitating aid delivery, while also attempting to curb weapons smuggling into Gaza.
Jordan, a longtime advocate for Palestinian rights, may pressure Israel to ensure that the ceasefire does not lead to further territorial annexations in the West Bank. Amman is particularly concerned about potential spillover effects that could destabilize its own domestic security.
U.S. Relations:
Trump is likely to take credit for brokering the ceasefire and leverage it as a foreign policy success early in his presidency. His administration may use the agreement as a foundation for broader Middle East diplomacy, potentially advocating for further regional agreements within the framework of the Abraham Accords, with the intent of isolating Iran regionally.
The belated ceasefire highlights Biden’s inability to pressure Israel effectively, a fact that likely contributed to Vice President Kamala Harris’s election defeat.
The U.S. Congress remains divided on its support for Israel, with some progressive lawmakers now advocating for stricter oversight of American military assistance. This division could impact future U.S. arms sales and defense cooperation agreements with Israel.
Conclusion
The ceasefire represents a crucial but fragile step toward de-escalation in Gaza. While it offers immediate relief to civilians and hostages, its long-term viability remains uncertain due to the lack of a concrete governance plan. Domestically, Netanyahu’s political position remains precarious as internal pressures mount. On a broader geopolitical scale, the ceasefire may influence regional dynamics, particularly in U.S.-Israel relations and the ongoing normalization efforts with Arab states. Over the coming weeks, the effectiveness of the ceasefire will determine whether it leads to a sustainable peace or merely a temporary lull before renewed conflict.