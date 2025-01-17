Donate

On January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, pausing their 15-month-long conflict in Gaza. The agreement follows extensive negotiations involving Israel, Hamas, Qatar, and the United States. While this ceasefire marks a major step toward reducing violence and facilitating hostage exchanges, the lack of a long-term governance plan for Gaza raises concerns about its durability. The ceasefire also has significant political implications for Israel, potentially accelerating early elections.

The ceasefire unfolds in three phases:

Phase One: Hostage-prisoner exchanges and a repositioning of Israeli troops. Israel will release an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for up to 33 Israeli hostages. The IDF will also pull back from central Gaza to defensive positions near the border, reducing active combat but maintaining strategic leverage. This phase is expected to last six weeks, during which both sides will assess each other’s adherence to the agreement. Additionally, humanitarian aid corridors will be opened to facilitate urgent relief efforts in Gaza, ensuring the flow of medical supplies, food, and water to affected civilians.

Phase Two: The return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza and a further withdrawal of Israeli forces. However, Israel intends to retain control over key strategic areas like the Philadelphi Corridor, a major point of contention as Hamas sees it as vital for Palestinian sovereignty. The timeline for this phase remains ambiguous, largely dependent on security conditions and Hamas' compliance. Furthermore, discussions about the establishment of an internationally monitored security force to oversee the transition will take place. This force could include personnel from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, or other neutral actors to prevent immediate re-militarization by Hamas or other factions.