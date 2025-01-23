Donate

Russia’s economy has proven more adaptable than many predicted, enabling the Kremlin to sustain its war in Ukraine despite substantial economic pressures. A combination of economic restructuring, state intervention, and strategic fiscal policies has allowed Russia to mitigate the immediate impact of Western sanctions. However, deeper structural issues are emerging, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of this resilience.

After facing significant setbacks early in the war, Russia regained momentum on the battlefield in 2023, albeit at high costs in personnel and resources. Heavy casualties, equipment losses, and logistical strains have placed an enormous burden on Russian forces, yet sustained recruitment efforts, intensified production of military hardware, and defensive fortifications have allowed them to maintain battlefield positions and advance in key sectors.

Ukraine continues to suffer substantial infrastructure damage, particularly to its energy grid, which has further strained its military and economic capacity. Russian missile and drone strikes targeting power stations, railways, and industrial hubs have reduced Ukraine’s ability to sustain its war effort, forcing the country to rely more on Western-supplied air defenses and emergency energy imports to maintain basic functionality.