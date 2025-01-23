Russia’s Economic Resilience and the War in Ukraine
Western policymakers should acknowledge that a prolonged war, rather than an imminent Russian economic collapse, remains the most likely scenario.
Overview
Russia’s economy has proven more adaptable than many predicted, enabling the Kremlin to sustain its war in Ukraine despite substantial economic pressures. A combination of economic restructuring, state intervention, and strategic fiscal policies has allowed Russia to mitigate the immediate impact of Western sanctions. However, deeper structural issues are emerging, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of this resilience.
Battlefield and Strategic Outlook
After facing significant setbacks early in the war, Russia regained momentum on the battlefield in 2023, albeit at high costs in personnel and resources. Heavy casualties, equipment losses, and logistical strains have placed an enormous burden on Russian forces, yet sustained recruitment efforts, intensified production of military hardware, and defensive fortifications have allowed them to maintain battlefield positions and advance in key sectors.
Ukraine continues to suffer substantial infrastructure damage, particularly to its energy grid, which has further strained its military and economic capacity. Russian missile and drone strikes targeting power stations, railways, and industrial hubs have reduced Ukraine’s ability to sustain its war effort, forcing the country to rely more on Western-supplied air defenses and emergency energy imports to maintain basic functionality.
Political developments among Ukraine’s key allies, particularly in the United States, threaten to reduce financial and military support, increasing the risk of significant Ukrainian territorial losses. Ongoing debates in Western capitals over the sustainability of long-term aid, coupled with shifting domestic priorities, have created uncertainty about the future of arms deliveries and economic assistance to Kyiv. The potential delay or reduction of crucial military supplies, including air defense systems, artillery shells, and armored vehicles, could further weaken Ukraine’s ability to counter Russian offensives in 2025.
Russia’s Economic Adaptation
Growth and Fiscal Stability
While initial forecasts predicted a prolonged economic downturn, Russia’s GDP grew by 3.6% in 2023 and is projected to have expanded by 4% in 2024, primarily driven by state-directed investments, increased military production, and sustained energy exports.
Record-low unemployment (2.4%) has been driven by increased military recruitment and the reallocation of labor to defense-related industries, though this has led to labor shortages in key civilian sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture.
The budget deficit has remained manageable at 1.7% of GDP, allowing the Kremlin to sustain high military expenditures without resorting to unsustainable borrowing. However, long-term financial stability remains uncertain as government spending continues to outpace revenue growth in non-energy sectors.
Military spending now accounts for 6.31% of GDP and 40% of federal expenditures, mirroring U.S. spending levels during the Vietnam War, with a significant share directed toward defense-industrial expansion, soldier salaries, and technological upgrades in weapons systems.
State-backed financial institutions continue to stabilize the economy, providing subsidized loans and targeted economic stimulus, particularly in industries aligned with military and strategic economic goals, including metallurgy, aerospace, and artificial intelligence research.
Key Economic Pillars Supporting Resilience
Energy Revenues: Despite sanctions, oil and gas exports remain Russia’s financial backbone, ensuring continued state revenue, with increased reliance on non-Western markets such as China, India, and Turkey.
Economic Flexibility: Businesses have adjusted to sanctions by expanding alternative trade routes, particularly with China, India, and Middle Eastern markets, and engaging in parallel imports to bypass restrictions on key technologies and components.
Government Control: The Kremlin's centralized economic control allows rapid intervention to address economic disruptions and prioritize key industries, enabling authorities to direct resources toward war-related production while maintaining overall economic activity.
Financial Insulation: A predominantly state-owned banking sector ensures liquidity and shields the economy from external financial shocks, with Russian banks increasingly relying on domestic capital markets and alternative financial instruments to sustain lending and investment.
Political Stability: The lack of significant domestic political opposition allows the government to continue prioritizing military spending without significant public resistance, aided by strict media controls, state propaganda, and targeted financial incentives for soldiers and defense workers.
Growing Economic Pressures
Rising Inflation: Inflation surged to 9.5% by the end of 2024, well above the Central Bank’s 4% target, diminishing purchasing power. Rising food and fuel costs are causing economic hardships for ordinary Russians, potentially increasing dissatisfaction among low-income populations.
Soaring Interest Rates: The CBR raised its key rate to 21%, making borrowing prohibitively expensive for businesses and households. The high cost of credit has slowed investment in non-defense industries, further limiting economic diversification and private sector growth.
Workforce Shortages: The war has absorbed significant portions of the labor force, leading to productivity constraints across civilian industries. Skilled labor migration and conscription policies have intensified the issue, leaving critical sectors like healthcare and manufacturing understaffed.
Ruble Depreciation: By the end of November 2024, the ruble saw its biggest drop since spring 2022, declining 10% against both the U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan. Although this depreciation has helped make Russian exports more competitive, it has significantly driven up costs for essential goods, putting pressure on consumer spending.
Industrial Capacity Strain: Defense-sector expansion is crowding out civilian industries, making economic diversification increasingly difficult. Supply chain bottlenecks and increased state control over production have led to inefficiencies in non-military sectors, further limiting economic expansion.
Strategic Implications for Russia’s Future
Economic Sustainability: Despite its current resilience, long-term economic stability remains uncertain as inflation, workforce shortages, and high interest rates take their toll. Without significant structural reforms or increased foreign investment, the Russian economy may struggle to maintain its current trajectory beyond the medium term.
Military Prioritization: With 32.5% of the 2025 budget allocated to defense, Russia is doubling down on its military commitments at the expense of other sectors. Increased military spending has reduced funding for infrastructure, education, and healthcare, raising concerns about declining public services and growing socio-economic disparities.
Geopolitical Strategy: The Kremlin remains focused on outlasting Western support for Ukraine, expecting that political fatigue in NATO countries will lead to a decisive victory over Kyiv. However, reliance on a limited number of trade partners could constrain Russia’s strategic flexibility in the long term.
Peace Negotiation Prospects: Putin’s peace proposals—demanding Ukrainian territorial concessions and neutrality—indicate that Moscow remains committed to its broader strategic goals rather than seeking a swift resolution. A prolonged conflict is expected to put additional strain on economic resources and further deepen international divisions.
Conclusion
Russia’s economy has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, enabling the Kremlin to sustain its war efforts while maintaining domestic stability. However, mounting economic pressures, including inflation, high interest rates, and workforce shortages, raise concerns about its long-term sustainability.
Although economic sanctions and financial pressures alone are unlikely to force Russia to change course in the short term, they may contribute to long-term stagnation and declining strategic flexibility. Western policymakers should acknowledge that a prolonged war, rather than an imminent Russian economic collapse, remains the most likely scenario. The conflict is likely to persist into the foreseeable future unless significant steps are taken to address Russia’s security concerns, with military attrition and economic constraints shaping battlefield dynamics and the broader geopolitical landscape.