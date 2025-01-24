Donate

On January 17, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a strategic partnership agreement in Moscow, marking a major milestone in their relationship. This 20-year deal is designed to deepen economic cooperation, enhance regional security collaboration, and strengthen financial independence. The agreement is a direct response to Western sanctions and reflects a joint strategy to mitigate external pressures while advancing geopolitical interests in Eurasia and the Middle East.

Strategic recalibration in Armenia and Azerbaijan: Russia and Iran are recalibrating their approach to Armenia and Azerbaijan, balancing Armenia’s increasing Western alignment while maintaining strategic energy and transport relations with Baku to preserve regional stability.

Managing regional power shifts: Both nations are adjusting their geopolitical strategies to address regional shifts in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, particularly in light of Turkey’s expanding influence—especially following Assad’s fall in Syria—Azerbaijan’s growing regional power, and Western diplomatic maneuvers.

Strengthening global alliances: Russia and Iran are deepening their ties within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to counteract Western economic dominance and foster a multipolar world order.

INSTC expansion: Both nations are accelerating the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), including completing the Rasht-Astara railway and modernizing port facilities in the Caspian Sea to enhance Eurasian trade connectivity.

Natural gas partnership: Russia will supply up to 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to Iran, which will help Iran meet its growing domestic demand while enabling Russian gas to be re-exported through Iran’s LNG terminals to Asian markets.

Nuclear collaboration: Russia is expanding its cooperation in Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and is actively considering investments in new nuclear reactor projects to support Iran’s long-term energy security.

Iran’s emerging role as a trade hub: By leveraging its strategic geographic location, Iran is set to become a primary transit corridor between Russia, China, India, and the Middle East, facilitating logistical and trade efficiency.

Local currency transactions: With 95% of transactions now settled in rials and rubles, this shift reduces dependency on the U.S. dollar and insulates both economies from external financial pressures.

Independent financial systems: The two countries are developing a parallel financial ecosystem to counteract Western-imposed financial restrictions. This includes integrating Russia’s Mir and Iran’s Shetab networks, enabling cross-border transactions without reliance on Western banking systems.

Expansion of bilateral trade: Trade between Russia and Iran surged 15.5% in 2024, reaching $3.77 billion, with plans to further expand trade across key sectors, including agriculture, technology, defense, and pharmaceuticals.

Counterterrorism and cybersecurity: Recognizing the growing risks in cyber warfare and extremism, Russia and Iran will enhance counterterrorism cooperation, strengthen cyber defense frameworks, and establish joint task forces to combat cyber threats, disinformation campaigns, and state-sponsored cyberattacks.

Defensive alliance: Both nations have pledged to deny access to their territories for any military action against each other. Additionally, they are working on joint intelligence-sharing mechanisms to preempt and counteract external threats.

Joint military operations: Russia and Iran have committed to conducting regular joint military exercises, enhancing combat readiness, coordination, and strategic interoperability. These drills will focus on counterinsurgency, naval operations, and urban warfare to address evolving security challenges.

South Caucasus Instability: Following Azerbaijan’s 2023 victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, Iran and Russia aim to contain Turkish influence while reassessing their roles in the region. With Azerbaijan’s growing ties to Turkey and Israel, both Moscow and Tehran are seeking to maintain leverage over Baku through economic and security partnerships. Although Russia has withdrawn its peacekeeping forces from the Caucasus, Iran has intensified its diplomatic engagement with Armenia to counterbalance Azerbaijan’s regional gains.

Middle East Policy Adjustments: The collapse of Assad’s regime in Syria has forced Moscow and Tehran to re-strategize as Turkish-backed militias and Gulf-state influence grow. Russia, focused on preserving its military foothold in Syria, maintains its presence at its naval base in Tartus and airbase in Hmeimim. Meanwhile, Iran sustains its support for allied militia groups in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen to bolster its regional influence. The power vacuum left by Assad’s fall has also led to intensified competition for control over Syria’s resources, particularly in oil-rich areas.

Economic Realignments: Western sanctions have pushed both countries to diversify trade routes, reinforce financial autonomy, and strengthen economic alliances in response. Iran is expanding its economic partnerships with China and India, while Russia is investing in alternative energy corridors that bypass European markets. The recent integration of Iran into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) further strengthens trade opportunities and offers new avenues for circumventing sanctions.