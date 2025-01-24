The Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
The strategic partnership marks an important development in Eurasian geopolitics, strengthening economic resilience, deepening military cooperation, and countering Western sanctions.
Executive Summary
On January 17, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a strategic partnership agreement in Moscow, marking a major milestone in their relationship. This 20-year deal is designed to deepen economic cooperation, enhance regional security collaboration, and strengthen financial independence. The agreement is a direct response to Western sanctions and reflects a joint strategy to mitigate external pressures while advancing geopolitical interests in Eurasia and the Middle East.
Key Aspects of the Agreement
Military & Security Cooperation
Joint military operations: Russia and Iran have committed to conducting regular joint military exercises, enhancing combat readiness, coordination, and strategic interoperability. These drills will focus on counterinsurgency, naval operations, and urban warfare to address evolving security challenges.
Defensive alliance: Both nations have pledged to deny access to their territories for any military action against each other. Additionally, they are working on joint intelligence-sharing mechanisms to preempt and counteract external threats.
Counterterrorism and cybersecurity: Recognizing the growing risks in cyber warfare and extremism, Russia and Iran will enhance counterterrorism cooperation, strengthen cyber defense frameworks, and establish joint task forces to combat cyber threats, disinformation campaigns, and state-sponsored cyberattacks.
Economic & Trade Cooperation
Expansion of bilateral trade: Trade between Russia and Iran surged 15.5% in 2024, reaching $3.77 billion, with plans to further expand trade across key sectors, including agriculture, technology, defense, and pharmaceuticals.
Independent financial systems: The two countries are developing a parallel financial ecosystem to counteract Western-imposed financial restrictions. This includes integrating Russia’s Mir and Iran’s Shetab networks, enabling cross-border transactions without reliance on Western banking systems.
Local currency transactions: With 95% of transactions now settled in rials and rubles, this shift reduces dependency on the U.S. dollar and insulates both economies from external financial pressures.
Iran’s emerging role as a trade hub: By leveraging its strategic geographic location, Iran is set to become a primary transit corridor between Russia, China, India, and the Middle East, facilitating logistical and trade efficiency.
Energy & Infrastructure Projects
Nuclear collaboration: Russia is expanding its cooperation in Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and is actively considering investments in new nuclear reactor projects to support Iran’s long-term energy security.
Natural gas partnership: Russia will supply up to 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to Iran, which will help Iran meet its growing domestic demand while enabling Russian gas to be re-exported through Iran’s LNG terminals to Asian markets.
INSTC expansion: Both nations are accelerating the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), including completing the Rasht-Astara railway and modernizing port facilities in the Caspian Sea to enhance Eurasian trade connectivity.
Geopolitical & Regional Stability Goals
Strengthening global alliances: Russia and Iran are deepening their ties within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to counteract Western economic dominance and foster a multipolar world order.
Managing regional power shifts: Both nations are adjusting their geopolitical strategies to address regional shifts in Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, particularly in light of Turkey’s expanding influence—especially following Assad’s fall in Syria—Azerbaijan’s growing regional power, and Western diplomatic maneuvers.
Strategic recalibration in Armenia and Azerbaijan: Russia and Iran are recalibrating their approach to Armenia and Azerbaijan, balancing Armenia’s increasing Western alignment while maintaining strategic energy and transport relations with Baku to preserve regional stability.
Geopolitical Context & Strategic Impact
South Caucasus Instability: Following Azerbaijan’s 2023 victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, Iran and Russia aim to contain Turkish influence while reassessing their roles in the region. With Azerbaijan’s growing ties to Turkey and Israel, both Moscow and Tehran are seeking to maintain leverage over Baku through economic and security partnerships. Although Russia has withdrawn its peacekeeping forces from the Caucasus, Iran has intensified its diplomatic engagement with Armenia to counterbalance Azerbaijan’s regional gains.
Middle East Policy Adjustments: The collapse of Assad’s regime in Syria has forced Moscow and Tehran to re-strategize as Turkish-backed militias and Gulf-state influence grow. Russia, focused on preserving its military foothold in Syria, maintains its presence at its naval base in Tartus and airbase in Hmeimim. Meanwhile, Iran sustains its support for allied militia groups in Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen to bolster its regional influence. The power vacuum left by Assad’s fall has also led to intensified competition for control over Syria’s resources, particularly in oil-rich areas.
Economic Realignments: Western sanctions have pushed both countries to diversify trade routes, reinforce financial autonomy, and strengthen economic alliances in response. Iran is expanding its economic partnerships with China and India, while Russia is investing in alternative energy corridors that bypass European markets. The recent integration of Iran into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) further strengthens trade opportunities and offers new avenues for circumventing sanctions.
Shift Toward a Multipolar World: By leveraging multilateral institutions like SCO and BRICS, Russia and Iran are challenging U.S.-led economic and political frameworks. Both countries have been vocal in their advocacy for de-dollarization, working to reduce reliance on the Western financial system. Additionally, Iran’s full membership in BRICS as of 2024 has further aligned it with emerging global economic structures, facilitating increased trade and diplomatic cooperation with China, India, Brazil, and South Africa.
Challenges & Risks
Despite the agreement’s strategic depth, several hurdles remain:
Energy Market Rivalry: Russia and Iran are both major natural gas suppliers, which may create market competition despite their collaboration. Iran's push to expand its gas exports to key Asian markets could potentially clash with Russia’s existing energy agreements, leading to pricing disputes and logistical bottlenecks. Additionally, both countries' ambitions to supply gas to Europe via alternative routes could result in overlapping strategic interests that may require continuous negotiation.
Economic Limitations: Both nations face financial constraints that could slow infrastructure projects and investment flows. The impact of international sanctions limits access to global capital markets, making large-scale investment in energy, defense, and infrastructure projects difficult. This may require seeking alternative funding sources, such as partnerships with China, India, or regional development banks.
Policy Divergence: While both countries share strategic goals, differences in regional priorities could strain long-term coordination. Russia's broader global ambitions sometimes diverge from Iran's more regionalized focus. Iran's insistence on an aggressive stance against U.S. presence in Iraq and Syria may not always align with Russia's pragmatic approach to maintaining ties with multiple actors in the Middle East. Coordination in Central Asia, where Russia has dominant influence through the CSTO and EAEU while Iran pursues independent economic partnerships, could also become a point of contention.
Future Scenarios
Deepened Strategic Integration: Russia and Iran could expand their cooperation in military, economic, and diplomatic spheres, forming a stronger geopolitical bloc. Increased defense ties, shared security initiatives, and further economic collaboration could solidify a long-term strategic axis, allowing both nations to counterbalance Western influence while enhancing regional stability.
Reshaped Economic & Trade Networks: The successful completion of projects like INSTC could significantly expand regional trade routes, linking Russia, Iran, India, and Central Asia in a more integrated economic framework. This development would reduce reliance on Western-controlled shipping lanes, enabling smoother, more cost-effective trade between Eurasian markets. Additionally, Iran’s deeper integration into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) could further solidify its role as a key transit hub in global commerce.
Growing Frictions: If Western nations attempt a rapprochement with Moscow or Tehran—or, conversely, exert significant military or economic pressure on either—Russia-Iran coordination may be strained or may no longer be as useful, forcing each nation to recalibrate its strategy. Moreover, diverging interests could result in competing approaches to regional security. Additionally, economic competition and varying degrees of engagement with China and India may create rifts in their strategic alignment, complicating long-term cooperation.
Conclusion
The Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marks an important development in Eurasian geopolitics, strengthening economic resilience, deepening military cooperation, and countering Western sanctions. While offering clear benefits, the agreement faces challenges from economic limitations, energy market competition, and external geopolitical pressures. Moving forward, carefully navigating these challenges will be essential to ensuring the long-term success of the partnership.