Other influential players include:

Deraa Military Council: A coalition of secular and ethnically diverse factions, including the Druze, advocating for a more democratic governance model. The council has attempted to position itself as a counterweight to HTS, emphasizing inclusivity and pluralism in post-Assad Syria.

Syrian National Army (SNA): A Turkish-backed force operating primarily in the north, heavily reliant on Ankara for logistical and financial support. The SNA’s role remains ambiguous, as its close ties to Turkey raise questions about its ability to act independently in Syria’s future governance.