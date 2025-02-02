Syria’s New Political and Strategic Landscape
The coming months will determine whether Syria stabilizes under an authoritarian but functional system, becomes a Turkish satellite, or spirals into renewed conflict.
Overview
The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, has ushered Syria into a phase of significant political and strategic recalibration. The new leadership is grappling with the challenges of governance, legitimacy, and stability while contending with internal divisions, shifting alliances, and external interventions. How Syria navigates this transition will have profound implications for both its internal trajectory and regional geopolitics.
Political Shake-Up
Who’s in Charge Now?
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, has emerged as the dominant force in the provisional government, though it faces significant competition from other factions. HTS has sought to establish itself as a legitimate governing entity, working to differentiate itself from its extremist past while navigating its relationships with regional and global powers.
Other influential players include:
Deraa Military Council: A coalition of secular and ethnically diverse factions, including the Druze, advocating for a more democratic governance model. The council has attempted to position itself as a counterweight to HTS, emphasizing inclusivity and pluralism in post-Assad Syria.
Syrian National Army (SNA): A Turkish-backed force operating primarily in the north, heavily reliant on Ankara for logistical and financial support. The SNA’s role remains ambiguous, as its close ties to Turkey raise questions about its ability to act independently in Syria’s future governance.
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF): A U.S.-backed coalition of Kurdish and leftist militias that have remained outside the provisional government, raising questions about their long-term role in the country’s stability. The SDF’s uneasy relationship with HTS and Turkey, as well as their reliance on Western support, complicates their position in the evolving power structure.
Remnants of the Assad regime and extremist groups like ISIS continue to pose security threats, creating an unpredictable environment. Pro-Assad elements may seek to undermine the new government’s legitimacy, while ISIS sleeper cells remain active in rural areas, exploiting instability to regain footholds.
Roadblocks to Stability
Delayed Political Framework: The National Dialogue Conference, intended to set up a roadmap for governance, has faced multiple setbacks, exposing deep-seated political divisions. The absence of a cohesive vision among opposition factions has made consensus-building difficult, delaying the transition process.
Security Fragmentation: The presence of competing armed groups, proxy influences, and extremist threats undermines efforts to establish centralized control. Local warlords and militias continue to operate semi-independently, making it difficult for any single authority to enforce nationwide governance.
Legitimacy Crisis: Minority groups and opposition factions remain skeptical of the new government’s intentions, making national reconciliation an uphill battle. Concerns about HTS’s Islamist governance model, coupled with fears of marginalization, have led to ongoing tensions that could hinder long-term stability.
Changing Alliances
Assad’s departure has significantly weakened Iran’s influence, disrupting its strategic land corridor to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Without Assad’s cooperation, Iran faces logistical hurdles in maintaining arms supplies to its regional allies, forcing Tehran to seek alternative routes through Iraq and increasing reliance on smuggling networks.
Russia’s military presence has diminished, with Moscow recalibrating its regional strategy amidst broader geopolitical constraints. The withdrawal of Russian forces has led to power vacuums in key regions, with various Syrian factions competing to assert control. Additionally, Russia’s focus on its domestic economic concerns and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has shifted its attention away from Syria, reducing its ability to project influence.
Turkey has stepped in as the most influential external player, actively shaping the new government’s direction. Ankara has positioned itself as Syria’s key security partner, leveraging its military and economic influence to gain greater strategic depth in the region.
Regional and Global Responses
Arab States (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan): Growing concerns over Turkey’s increasing influence and the resurgence of Islamist factions. These countries may seek to counterbalance Turkish influence by supporting alternative Syrian factions or pushing for international diplomatic pressure on Ankara.
Israel: Monitoring the situation closely to prevent the emergence of a new security threat along its northern border. Israel may ramp up preemptive strikes against perceived threats, particularly in areas where Iranian proxies attempt to reestablish influence.
The U.S. and Europe: Balancing counterterrorism objectives with the need to prevent further Syrian fragmentation while assessing engagement strategies with the new regime. Washington and Brussels may adopt a cautious approach, using diplomatic and economic tools to influence the direction of Syria’s political landscape while avoiding direct military intervention.
Possible Future Scenarios
Islamist Government with Stability (Most Likely)
HTS-led governance stabilizes Syria while maintaining close but not subservient ties to Turkey. This scenario involves economic partnerships with Ankara, as well as cooperation on security matters, particularly in countering Kurdish insurgencies.
HTS consolidates its rule but adopts a pragmatic governance approach, focusing on economic recovery and maintaining order.
International powers tolerate this arrangement as long as it prevents a resurgence of ISIS and counters Iranian expansion, with potential conditional engagement from Western nations depending on HTS’s governance approach.
Syria as a Turkish Proxy
Ankara exerts significant control over Syrian affairs, using the country as a platform for broader regional ambitions, triggering resistance from Arab states and Israel. Turkish-backed infrastructure projects and economic integration policies could lead to greater dependence on Ankara, reducing Syria’s sovereignty.
Arab states and Israel respond defensively, leading to increased regional tensions, with some Gulf countries potentially backing alternative opposition groups to counterbalance Turkish dominance.
Possible escalation of Kurdish-Turkish hostilities, complicating U.S. involvement, as Kurdish forces might seek renewed Western support to resist Turkish encroachment into northern Syria.
Radical Jihadist Resurgence (Low Probability, High Consequence)
If the government remains diplomatically isolated, HTS could revert to its jihadist roots, reigniting widespread conflict. This scenario would likely result in increased extremist recruitment and potential destabilization beyond Syria’s borders, with spillover effects in neighboring Iraq and Jordan.
ISIS or similar groups exploit instability, launching insurgencies in ungoverned areas, drawing in regional and global counterterrorism efforts.
International intervention becomes inevitable to prevent another security catastrophe, potentially including coordinated military operations by Western nations and regional players like Jordan and Iraq.
Key Considerations for Stakeholders
Security Priorities: Preventing a power vacuum that could enable the resurgence of jihadist factions. This includes strengthening border security, dismantling extremist networks, and ensuring stability in key regions vulnerable to insurgency.
Diplomatic Strategy: Major powers must decide whether to engage with the HTS-led government or push for an alternative governing coalition. Engagement would require setting conditions related to democratic reforms and counterterrorism cooperation, while an alternative coalition would need significant international backing and local legitimacy to be viable.
Economic and Humanitarian Focus: Reconstruction and humanitarian aid are critical, but international support hinges on governance reforms and stability. Immediate priorities include rebuilding critical infrastructure, securing food and medical supplies for displaced populations, and fostering long-term economic recovery through investment and trade partnerships.
Final Thoughts
Syria stands at a defining moment. While Turkey holds significant sway over the new government, the country’s leadership may seek to carve out a more autonomous role. The coming months will determine whether Syria stabilizes under an authoritarian but functional system, becomes a Turkish satellite, or spirals into renewed conflict. The outcome will shape the region’s geopolitical balance for years to come.