France’s longstanding influence in Francophone Africa is unraveling at an accelerated pace. Over the past year, a wave of political and military realignments has led to the expulsion of French troops and the termination of defense agreements across multiple nations. Chad became the latest country to sever ties, officially taking control of the last French military base in N'Djamena on January 31, 2025. This follows similar moves in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. With France retreating, new power players—including Russia, China, and Turkey—are stepping in to reshape the region’s security and economic dynamics. These developments carry far-reaching implications for regional stability, economic relationships, and Western engagement with Africa.

Chad’s Strategic Break: France concluded its military presence in Chad, formally transferring its last base to the local government. This marks the end of a defense pact that had existed for decades, dating back to post-independence agreements that positioned France as a key security provider. French forces had played a critical role in counterterrorism operations and regional stabilization efforts, but growing local dissatisfaction with France’s military involvement and influence led to the decision to part ways.

A Pattern of Expulsions: Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have all ousted French military forces and replaced them with alternative security arrangements. These governments, often led by military juntas, have sought to assert their sovereignty and distance themselves from France’s historical influence, turning instead to non-Western partners for defense and security support. In particular, Russian-backed military advisors have stepped in to fill the security void, promising stronger counterinsurgency measures.