Executive Summary

The situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has taken a drastic turn, with the Rwanda-backed March 23 (M23) rebel group seizing Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, on January 28, 2025. The rebels advanced rapidly, surrounding the city after taking key towns. With Goma now under their control, the regional balance of power has shifted, increasing the risk of a wider military conflict between the DRC and Rwanda. Diplomatic efforts have stalled, and tensions are running high in Kinshasa, where anti-Rwandan sentiment is growing.

The M23’s takeover of Goma is not just a military gain but a move that alters the political landscape in the region. The rebel group, which claims to be fighting for the protection of Tutsi communities in eastern DRC, has a history of leveraging military victories to push for political concessions. Rwanda’s involvement, although denied by Kigali, has been widely documented by U.N. reports, suggesting that the country’s strategic interests in the region—especially concerning security and resource control—are a key driver of this crisis.

Goma is the capital and largest city of North Kivu Province, located in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Key Developments

M23 Takes Control of Goma: Backed by Rwanda, M23 launched a major offensive in January 2025, capturing Sake and Minova before entering Goma. Some Congolese forces surrendered, while others put up sporadic resistance. The rapidity of the offensive highlights the weaknesses in the Congolese military, which has struggled with coordination, low morale, and logistical constraints. The fall of Goma follows months of steady rebel gains, with M23 exploiting government forces' disorganization and their inability to mount an effective counteroffensive.

Rising Tensions Along the Border: The Congolese government has accused Rwanda of direct military intervention, calling it a "declaration of war." This accusation follows previous allegations that Rwandan special forces were directly involved in the killing of North Kivu Governor Peter Cirimwami. The ongoing border tensions could escalate into a broader confrontation, as both countries continue to reinforce their military presence at strategic points.

Diplomatic Fallout: Mediation efforts led by Angola collapsed in December 2024 after Rwanda pulled out, citing Kinshasa’s refusal to engage in direct talks with M23. The breakdown of negotiations has left both parties entrenched in their positions. On January 26, the DRC formally severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda and expelled its diplomats, a move that has further complicated efforts at de-escalation. This marks the lowest point in bilateral relations in years, heightening fears of a prolonged conflict.

International and Regional Reactions: The U.N. Security Council convened an emergency session on January 26 to discuss the situation. Kenyan President William Ruto has scheduled an emergency East African Community (EAC) summit for January 29. Ruto has confirmed that both President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda have agreed to attend. However, some reports suggest that Tshisekedi may not participate, as he was absent from the last EAC ordinary summit on November 30, 2024. His possible absence signals a reluctance to engage in discussions that could be perceived as legitimizing the M23’s military advances. Regional players, including Uganda and Burundi, are monitoring the situation closely: In 2024, Uganda faced accusations of supporting M23 rebels, partly to prevent Rwanda from gaining uncontested influence in the DRC. On January 26, the Ugandan People's Defence Force (UDPF) was deployed to Lubero in response to appeals from the Congolese government, though questions remain about their potential support for M23. Burundi has also been militarily involved in supporting Congolese operations against the insurgency. The country is experiencing its own internal tensions, having closed its land borders with Rwanda on January 11, 2024, due to escalating bilateral tensions.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens: Since the start of 2025, approximately 237,000 people have been displaced by the fighting, further worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis. Casualties include U.N. peacekeepers and Southern African Development Community (SADC) troops. Aid workers report alarming levels of human rights abuses in displacement camps, including sexual violence and child recruitment by armed groups. The influx of displaced persons into already overburdened refugee camps has strained humanitarian resources, with the risk of famine and disease outbreaks increasing.



Strategic Implications

Political Turmoil in Kinshasa: Losing Goma puts significant pressure on President Tshisekedi. Negotiating with M23 could weaken his political standing and trigger unrest, while rejecting talks risks further military losses and even the possibility of a coup. The Congolese leader faces a difficult balancing act, as any concessions to M23 could be seen as a betrayal by his political allies and the wider population. Public sentiment in Kinshasa has increasingly turned against negotiations, with mass protests demanding a stronger military response. Meanwhile, internal divisions within the government have surfaced, with some factions advocating diplomatic engagement while others push for direct military intervention. Potential for Regional War: The risk of a direct military confrontation between the DRC and Rwanda is increasing. Rwandan military movements indicate a growing readiness for deeper involvement, raising concerns about a prolonged conflict that could draw in multiple nations, potentially escalating into a broader Great Lakes war. M23’s Expanding Influence: With North Kivu firmly under its control, M23’s long-term governance and economic activities—particularly in the mineral trade—are becoming a major concern. Eastern Congo is rich in tin, tantalum, and tungsten, key minerals used in global electronics manufacturing. M23’s alliance with the Congo River Alliance (AFC) suggests ambitions beyond eastern DRC, raising fears of a broader insurgency aimed at destabilizing Tshisekedi’s rule. Reports indicate that M23 has begun embedding administrative structures in occupied territories, enforcing taxation and controlling supply chains, further solidifying its grip on the region. Western Uncertainty: While the U.S. and EU have condemned Rwanda’s support for M23, their willingness to impose strong measures remains unclear. Rwanda’s strategic role in regional peacekeeping and its close ties with Western nations make strong punitive measures unlikely. This hesitancy could embolden Kigali to continue supporting M23’s territorial ambitions. Moreover, geopolitical competition in Africa has limited Western leverage, as Rwanda has cultivated relationships with China and Russia, reducing its reliance on Western aid and making sanctions less effective.

Conclusion

The fall of Goma marks a turning point in the ongoing conflict between the Congolese government and M23 rebels, with serious implications for regional stability. The next few days and weeks will be critical in determining whether the crisis escalates into a broader war or whether diplomatic efforts can halt the violence. With the humanitarian situation worsening and tensions at a boiling point, urgent action is needed to prevent further suffering and instability. The political and military landscape is shifting rapidly, and without a clear resolution, the conflict threatens to plunge the region into deeper chaos.