Overview

On February 5, 2025, after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a controversial and unprecedented plan for the United States to "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip. This proposal includes relocating nearly 1.8 million Palestinians to neighboring countries and transforming Gaza into what Trump described as the "Riviera of the Middle East." The plan represents a dramatic shift from the long-standing two-state solution approach that has underpinned decades of diplomatic efforts in the region. Predictably, this announcement has triggered widespread condemnation from Palestinian leaders, regional powers, international legal bodies, and even segments of the U.S. political landscape.

What's in the Proposal?

Relocating Palestinians: Trump’s plan calls for the forced relocation of Gaza’s entire population to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan. This aspect of the proposal is particularly controversial as it mirrors historical patterns of displacement that have long been central grievances in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The forced removal of an entire population is widely considered a violation of international law and could be classified as ethnic cleansing. Moreover, both Egypt and Jordan have consistently rejected the idea of absorbing more Palestinian refugees, citing economic constraints, political risks, and the potential for destabilizing their own countries. This proposal disregards the deep-rooted connection Palestinians have to their homeland and ignores the broader implications of forced displacement on regional stability. U.S. Control of Gaza: The United States would assume full administrative control over Gaza. This includes the removal of debris, clearing of unexploded ordnance, and the complete reconstruction of Gaza’s infrastructure—a monumental task considering the extensive damage from years of conflict. This direct governance would be unprecedented in U.S. foreign policy and would likely require a substantial military and civilian presence in the region. The logistics of such an operation would be complex, involving coordination with international agencies, contractors, and security forces. Additionally, the U.S. would need to address potential resistance from local groups and the broader Palestinian population, who are likely to view American control as an extension of foreign occupation. Economic Development: Trump envisions transforming Gaza into a bustling economic hub, focusing on tourism and job creation. He likened his vision to turning Gaza into a Middle Eastern version of the French Riviera, with luxury resorts, beaches, and a thriving service industry. However, critics argue that this vision is overly simplistic and overlooks the complex historical, cultural, and political realities of the region. The economic devastation in Gaza is deeply tied to the ongoing conflict, blockade, and lack of sovereignty, which cannot be resolved through superficial development projects alone. Furthermore, the proposal does not account for the psychological trauma, displacement, and loss that Palestinians have endured, which would significantly affect any efforts at economic revitalization. Long-term U.S. Presence: The proposal includes maintaining a permanent U.S. role in Gaza’s governance and development, effectively turning the territory into a U.S.-controlled enclave. This raises concerns about colonial overtones and the implications for Palestinian sovereignty. A long-term American presence could be perceived as a neo-colonial venture, further inflaming anti-U.S. sentiments in the region and undermining the legitimacy of any governance structures established under this plan. It also raises questions about the sustainability of such a presence, the financial burden on U.S. taxpayers, and the potential for entanglement in a protracted conflict with local resistance groups and neighboring countries opposed to foreign intervention.

How Are People Reacting?

1. Palestinian Leaders: Hamas and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas swiftly condemned the plan. Hamas labeled it "a crime against humanity," emphasizing that the forced displacement of Palestinians violates international law and fundamental human rights. Hamas officials further warned that such a move would only fuel resistance and deepen hostilities, highlighting their readiness to confront any attempts at forced relocation. Abbas called the proposal "an outrageous assault on Palestinian dignity and sovereignty," reinforcing the Palestinian leadership’s commitment to resisting any such efforts. He also reached out to international allies and organizations to rally diplomatic opposition against the proposal, framing it as a direct attack on the Palestinian right to self-determination.

2. Israel's Response: Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed cautious interest in Trump’s proposal, describing it as "worthy of consideration" and suggesting it could "alter history." However, Netanyahu remained firm on Israel’s primary objective of eliminating Hamas from Gaza, stating that Israel "cannot allow" the militant group to remain in power. This dual stance highlights Israel’s strategic interest in both removing Hamas and reshaping the geopolitical landscape of Gaza. Israeli officials from the security and defense sectors have echoed Netanyahu’s sentiments, noting that while the proposal could potentially reduce threats from Gaza, it also carries the risk of escalating regional tensions and complicating Israel’s relationships with neighboring Arab states.

3. Pushback from the Region:

Jordan and Egypt have categorically rejected the idea of resettling Palestinians within their borders. Both countries cited risks to regional stability, domestic political backlash, and the potential for escalating tensions with their own Palestinian populations. Jordan’s King Abdullah II described the proposal as a "red line" that threatens to destabilize the kingdom, which already hosts a large population of Palestinian refugees. Egypt’s government expressed similar concerns, emphasizing that the plan would undermine Egypt’s national security and could provoke widespread unrest.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its longstanding demand for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as a precondition for normalizing ties with Israel. Saudi officials criticized the proposal as an attempt to sideline Palestinian aspirations for statehood and warned that it could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

Other Arab nations, including Turkey and Qatar, condemned the plan, warning that it would destabilize the region and flagrantly violate international law. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan explicitly rejected the initiative, stating that Turkey opposes any attempts to "exclude the people of Gaza from the equation". He warned that the world is moving toward a "law of the jungle," where "might makes right," while Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, categorically rejected any efforts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, warning that such actions would "renew confrontations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and worsen the suffering of the Palestinians."

4. Legal and International Concerns:

Human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the proposal, calling it a blatant violation of international law. The forced displacement of civilians is widely recognized as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions. These organizations have urged the international community to take immediate action to prevent the implementation of the plan, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent for future conflicts.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), which has jurisdiction over crimes committed in Gaza due to Palestine’s status as a signatory, could investigate U.S. officials involved in implementing the plan. Although the U.S. is not a party to the ICC, which complicates the court's ability to prosecute U.S. officials directly, the legal ramifications could have far-reaching consequences for American diplomats and military personnel. Even indirect involvement in the forced relocation of Palestinians could expose U.S. officials to legal challenges and damage America’s standing in the international community.

5. U.S. Political Reactions:

The proposal has deeply divided American lawmakers. Democrats have overwhelmingly condemned the plan, with many calling it "reckless," "dangerous," and "a violation of basic human rights." Prominent Democratic leaders have called for congressional hearings to investigate the implications of the proposal, emphasizing the need to uphold international law and protect America’s diplomatic credibility.

Republicans are split, with Trump’s allies, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, expressing strong support, framing the proposal as a bold move to reshape the Middle East and secure U.S. interests. However, more moderate voices within the Republican Party have raised concerns about the potential for escalating conflict and the financial burden on U.S. taxpayers, questioning the feasibility and wisdom of such an ambitious plan.

Critics argue that the proposal risks plunging the region into chaos, endangers U.S. troops who would likely face resistance from armed groups in Gaza, and could cost billions of dollars. Many have drawn parallels to the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, warning against repeating the mistakes of large-scale military interventions in the Middle East. Foreign policy experts have also highlighted the long-term consequences for U.S. relations with its allies, particularly in the Arab world, and the potential for increased anti-American sentiment in the region.

Impact on the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, currently in its first phase, is now at serious risk of collapsing. The ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, involves the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and partial Israeli military withdrawals from key areas in Gaza. Although these initial steps were seen as a cautious move toward de-escalation, the ceasefire was already tenuous due to underlying mistrust between the parties and the absence of a clear roadmap for long-term peace. Trump's and Netanyahu's statements have significantly undermined the prospects for future negotiation phases by introducing new, highly contentious elements into the conflict.

Hamas has stated it will not release additional hostages unless Israel fully withdraws from Gaza and ends its military operations—conditions that are directly contradicted by both Trump’s proposal and Netanyahu’s insistence on eliminating Hamas. Hamas views Trump’s proposal as a blatant attempt to erase Palestinian claims to Gaza and sees Netanyahu’s unwavering stance as confirmation that Israel has no intention of allowing Palestinian self-governance. This hardline response from Hamas suggests that any remaining goodwill in the negotiation process has been severely eroded.

The Palestinian leadership has united in opposition to the proposal, making it highly unlikely that any further talks with Israel or the U.S. will proceed. President Mahmoud Abbas and other key figures in the Palestinian Authority have framed the proposal as an existential threat to Palestinian national aspirations. The leadership has also reached out to international bodies, including the United Nations, to seek condemnation of the U.S. proposal and to reinforce their commitment to a two-state solution. This unified stance reflects the broader Palestinian consensus that Trump’s plan is a non-starter for future peace talks.

Far-right factions in Israel are exerting pressure on Netanyahu to abandon the ceasefire altogether and resume full-scale military operations in Gaza. Members of Netanyahu’s coalition, particularly from nationalist and religious parties, have criticized the ceasefire as a sign of weakness and have called for a decisive military campaign to eradicate Hamas completely. This internal political pressure has placed Netanyahu in a precarious position, balancing international calls for restraint with domestic demands for aggressive action. The possibility of renewed military offensives increases the likelihood of escalating violence and civilian casualties, further complicating the already fragile ceasefire.

Additionally, the ceasefire’s verification mechanisms, which rely on third-party mediators like Egypt and Qatar, are becoming strained. These mediators are now facing the challenge of maintaining their credibility while navigating the fallout from Trump’s proposal, which many in the region see as undermining their efforts to broker peace. The introduction of U.S. plans to "own" Gaza adds a new layer of complexity, making it difficult for mediators to present the U.S. as a neutral or constructive actor in future negotiations.

The combination of these factors—Hamas’s hardened stance, unified Palestinian leadership opposition, and mounting Israeli political pressure—has severely compromised the ceasefire’s longevity. Unless significant diplomatic interventions occur, the likelihood of the ceasefire collapsing in the coming weeks appears high, potentially plunging the region back into intense conflict.

Bottom Line

Trump’s audacious proposal to take control of Gaza, combined with Netanyahu’s uncompromising stance on Hamas, has pushed any hopes for a peaceful resolution to the brink of collapse. The proposal has provoked widespread domestic and international backlash, raised serious legal concerns, and heightened the risk of renewed conflict in the region. With trust between negotiating parties severely eroded, the current ceasefire is hanging by a thread, and the likelihood of renewed violence looms large.