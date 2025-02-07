Ukraine's Political and Security Landscape
Zelensky's leadership is likely to endure in the near term, supported by domestic resilience, partnerships with the West, and a national identity that is increasingly defined by opposition to Russia.
Overview
President Volodymyr Zelensky is under mounting pressure both domestically and internationally to hold new elections as the war with Russia extends into its third year. His approval ratings have dropped significantly due to prolonged conflict, economic hardships, and growing war fatigue. Despite these challenges, Zelensky’s removal from office and replacement with a Moscow-aligned figure remains highly unlikely. This resilience is largely due to strong domestic support for his stance on peace negotiations, widespread anti-Russian sentiment across much of Ukraine, and continued backing from Western allies.
Internal Pressures
Fading Popularity: Zelensky’s approval rating, once soaring at around 90% in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s 2022 invasion, has fallen to approximately 52% by the end of 2024. This decline reflects public discontent with the ongoing war, economic instability, and the human cost of continuous military mobilizations. Many Ukrainians are grappling with the psychological toll of prolonged conflict, including loss of loved ones, displacement, and uncertainty about the future. Economic challenges, such as inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure damage, have exacerbated frustrations, particularly in regions closer to the frontlines. Nonetheless, Zelensky retains strong support in western and central Ukraine, where anti-Russian sentiment is most pronounced and where his leadership is still viewed as pivotal in resisting Russian aggression.
Rising Rivals: The political landscape in Ukraine is shifting as new and familiar faces emerge as potential challengers. Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, has emerged as a formidable contender, with polls indicating he could defeat Zelensky in a head-to-head election. Zaluzhny’s military background, characterized by his strategic leadership during critical battles, and his public image as a decisive, no-nonsense leader appeal to war-weary Ukrainians seeking change. His dismissal from the top military position has only fueled public sympathy, positioning him as both a war hero and a political outsider. Other political figures, including former President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, are also positioning themselves for potential leadership roles, signaling increased political fragmentation. Poroshenko brings experience from the initial years of the conflict, while Tymoshenko leverages her longstanding political career and populist appeal to connect with voters disillusioned by the current administration.
Calls for Democratic Processes: The imposition of martial law since the war’s outbreak has suspended regular democratic processes, including elections. As the conflict drags on, public frustration with these restrictions grows, particularly among civil society groups and younger generations who view democratic participation as a fundamental right. Many Ukrainians view the restoration of democratic norms as a symbol of national resilience and a crucial step in maintaining international support, especially from European partners who prioritize democratic governance. However, constitutional limitations prohibit elections under martial law, making any move toward democratic processes contingent on a significant reduction in hostilities or a formal ceasefire. Additionally, logistical challenges, such as the displacement of millions of citizens, damaged infrastructure, and security concerns in contested regions, complicate the prospect of fair and inclusive elections even if legal barriers are lifted.
External Pressures
U.S. Influence: The Trump administration has intensified calls for Ukraine to hold elections, framing them as a necessary step for political stability and potential peace negotiations with Russia. President Trump has described ongoing discussions with the Kremlin as “serious,” hinting at possible shifts in U.S. foreign policy that could affect military and economic support to Ukraine. The U.S. is leveraging its substantial aid contributions as a diplomatic tool, suggesting that continued support may hinge on Ukraine’s political and territorial concessions. This external pressure adds to the complexity of Zelensky’s strategic calculations, as Ukraine relies heavily on U.S. aid for both defense and reconstruction efforts.
Russian Maneuvering: Russia continues to exploit political vulnerabilities within Ukraine. The Kremlin has actively questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, portraying him as an obstacle to peace while attempting to deepen internal divisions. Moscow utilizes disinformation campaigns and covert political influence operations to erode public confidence in the Ukrainian government. By framing the conflict as a failure of Ukrainian leadership, Moscow aims to weaken domestic support for Zelensky and create opportunities for pro-Russian political forces to gain influence. Russia also seeks to manipulate international narratives, positioning itself as open to peace talks while subtly advocating for Ukrainian leadership changes that could tilt Kyiv’s foreign policy back toward neutrality or even partial alignment with Russian interests.
European Allies: In response to shifting U.S. policies, Zelensky has strengthened diplomatic ties with European nations to secure long-term support. A landmark 100-year partnership agreement with the United Kingdom reflects Ukraine’s strategy to solidify its European alliances, focusing on defense cooperation, economic assistance, and future integration with NATO and the EU. European countries, particularly Poland, the Baltic states, Germany, and France, have played pivotal roles in advocating for continued military and humanitarian support for Ukraine within the EU. Zelensky has actively engaged with European leaders to promote Ukraine’s EU membership ambitions and secure commitments for reconstruction aid, military supplies, and security guarantees. This European backing not only provides critical resources but also bolsters Ukraine’s diplomatic leverage in negotiations with both the U.S. and Russia, helping Kyiv resist external pressures that may not align with its national interests.
Security Situation
Ceasefire and Territorial Risks: Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donbas region, and potential threats to strategic areas like Dnipropetrovsk are escalating pressure on Ukraine to consider a ceasefire. These advances have resulted in intense battles over key logistical hubs, transportation corridors, and critical infrastructure, which are vital for both military operations and civilian supply chains. However, agreeing to a ceasefire without robust Western security guarantees or a comprehensive peace settlement could risk destabilizing Ukraine. The fear of “frozen conflict” scenarios, similar to those in Georgia and Moldova, looms large in strategic discussions. In these cases, unresolved territorial disputes have created long-term instability, with Russia maintaining significant influence through proxy administrations and military presence. Ukrainian policymakers are wary of repeating this pattern, fearing it could trap the country in a perpetual state of vulnerability.
Manpower Struggles: Ukraine faces critical challenges in maintaining its military capacity. Prolonged fighting has led to significant casualties, attrition, and a growing strain on recruitment efforts. The government is considering lowering the military draft age to address troop shortages, potentially expanding conscription to younger demographics, which could provoke public backlash and further erode Zelensky’s popularity. This move is controversial, as it raises ethical and social concerns about sending younger, less-experienced individuals into active combat zones. Moreover, the emotional toll on families and communities could deepen societal divisions and fuel anti-government sentiment. Balancing the need for military readiness with societal tolerance for continued mobilization is becoming increasingly difficult. Additionally, efforts to recruit from diaspora communities and incentivize voluntary enlistment are being explored, but these strategies face logistical hurdles and mixed public reception. The Ukrainian armed forces are also investing in improved training programs and military modernization to maximize the effectiveness of available personnel despite numerical constraints.
What’s Next
Zelensky’s Position: Despite mounting challenges, Zelensky remains firmly in power. The absence of a unified opposition willing to risk national stability during wartime, coupled with strong anti-Russian sentiment, provides a buffer against immediate political threats. Additionally, Zelensky's leadership during the early stages of the war earned him a level of personal credibility and loyalty among many Ukrainians, which continues to serve as a political asset. His wartime decisions, communication style, and symbolic presence have cultivated a resilient public image, positioning him as a key figure in Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.
Election Prospects: Elections are unlikely without a ceasefire due to constitutional constraints that prohibit voting during martial law. Even if hostilities subside, Zelensky may hesitate to hold elections if he believes they could threaten his or his faction’s grip on power. There are significant logistical hurdles as well, including displaced populations, damaged infrastructure, and security threats in contested regions. Furthermore, there are concerns about the fairness and inclusivity of elections during such a volatile period, as many citizens, particularly those serving on the frontlines, would face difficulties in participating.
Peace Talks: Zelensky will continue to reject any peace deal that lacks comprehensive security guarantees for Ukraine, as his political reputation depends on it. His approach emphasizes that any agreement must not only ensure an end to current hostilities but also provide long-term safeguards against future Russian aggression, thereby protecting his legacy. Zelensky seeks commitments from European allies for military assistance, economic reconstruction support, and potential pathways to NATO membership. His diplomatic strategy involves leveraging Ukraine’s strategic importance to European security to secure favorable terms, recognizing that a weakened or fragmented Ukraine would cede certain advantages to Russia vis-à-vis Europe.
Russian Influence: While Moscow will persist in efforts to destabilize Ukraine politically, widespread national unity and entrenched anti-Russian sentiment limit the effectiveness of these tactics. Russia employs a variety of methods, including propaganda, cyber operations, and attempts to exploit political divisions, but Ukraine’s civil society, media, and grassroots movements play a crucial role in countering these efforts. The Ukrainian public remains largely resistant to narratives that seek to legitimize Russian influence, driven by collective experiences of war, occupation, and historical grievances rooted in past conflicts with Russia.
Bottom Line
Ukraine’s future remains highly uncertain as the war continues. Zelensky faces declining popularity, evolving geopolitical dynamics, and the strains of prolonged conflict. However, his leadership is likely to endure in the near term, supported by domestic resilience, partnerships with the West, and a national identity increasingly defined by resistance to Russian aggression. The coming year will be critical in determining Ukraine’s political trajectory and the broader regional security landscape.