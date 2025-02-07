Donate

President Volodymyr Zelensky is under mounting pressure both domestically and internationally to hold new elections as the war with Russia extends into its third year. His approval ratings have dropped significantly due to prolonged conflict, economic hardships, and growing war fatigue. Despite these challenges, Zelensky’s removal from office and replacement with a Moscow-aligned figure remains highly unlikely. This resilience is largely due to strong domestic support for his stance on peace negotiations, widespread anti-Russian sentiment across much of Ukraine, and continued backing from Western allies.

Fading Popularity: Zelensky’s approval rating, once soaring at around 90% in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s 2022 invasion, has fallen to approximately 52% by the end of 2024. This decline reflects public discontent with the ongoing war, economic instability, and the human cost of continuous military mobilizations. Many Ukrainians are grappling with the psychological toll of prolonged conflict, including loss of loved ones, displacement, and uncertainty about the future. Economic challenges, such as inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure damage, have exacerbated frustrations, particularly in regions closer to the frontlines. Nonetheless, Zelensky retains strong support in western and central Ukraine, where anti-Russian sentiment is most pronounced and where his leadership is still viewed as pivotal in resisting Russian aggression.

Rising Rivals: The political landscape in Ukraine is shifting as new and familiar faces emerge as potential challengers. Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, has emerged as a formidable contender, with polls indicating he could defeat Zelensky in a head-to-head election. Zaluzhny’s military background, characterized by his strategic leadership during critical battles, and his public image as a decisive, no-nonsense leader appeal to war-weary Ukrainians seeking change. His dismissal from the top military position has only fueled public sympathy, positioning him as both a war hero and a political outsider. Other political figures, including former President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, are also positioning themselves for potential leadership roles, signaling increased political fragmentation. Poroshenko brings experience from the initial years of the conflict, while Tymoshenko leverages her longstanding political career and populist appeal to connect with voters disillusioned by the current administration.