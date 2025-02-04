Donate

Background

Since winning the 2024 presidential election, President Donald Trump has been vocal about wanting the U.S. to regain control of the Panama Canal—a strategic waterway handed over to Panama in 1999 under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties. These treaties were designed to ensure the canal's neutrality, guaranteeing that it would remain open to vessels from all nations under non-discriminatory tolls. The U.S., however, retained the right to intervene militarily if the canal’s neutrality or operation was ever threatened, a clause that has become a focal point in recent tensions.

In 2017, Panama joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) under former President Juan Carlos Varela. This move significantly deepened Chinese economic involvement in Panama, leading to investments in infrastructure projects like ports, bridges, and even proposals for high-speed rail linking Panama City to the Costa Rican border. While these projects boosted Panama's infrastructure, they also heightened concerns in Washington about potential Chinese influence over such a critical global trade artery.

Recent Developments

On February 2, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino in Panama City for a high-stakes diplomatic discussion that underscored growing tensions in the region. Rubio delivered a direct and forceful message from President Trump, asserting that China’s expanding influence over the Panama Canal posed a significant threat not just to regional stability but also to U.S. national security. Rubio highlighted concerns that Chinese state-linked companies, particularly those managing key port terminals near the canal, could compromise the canal’s neutrality. This, he argued, was in direct violation of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, which guarantee the canal’s impartiality and secure U.S. rights to intervene if its neutrality is endangered. Rubio's warning included mentions of "necessary measures," a term widely interpreted as a veiled threat of potential military action should Panama fail to curtail Chinese involvement.

Rubio’s message reflects broader U.S. apprehensions about China’s growing foothold in Latin America, particularly through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has facilitated extensive infrastructure investments across the region. The U.S. contends that such investments are not merely economic but have strategic implications, potentially enabling China to exert undue influence over critical global trade routes.

In response to this pressure, President Mulino announced several significant decisions aimed at addressing U.S. concerns while striving to uphold Panama’s sovereignty and economic stability:

Pulling Out of the Belt and Road Initiative: Panama will not renew its BRI agreement with China and is actively exploring options to terminate the agreement ahead of its scheduled renewal. This marks a significant shift in Panama’s foreign policy, making it the first Latin American country to both join and withdraw from the BRI, signaling a pivot towards aligning more closely with U.S. interests. Reviewing Chinese Investments: The Panamanian government has launched a thorough audit of Hutchison Ports, a Hong Kong-based company that oversees terminal operations at both the Atlantic and Pacific entrances of the canal. Although this occurred toward the end of January, similar actions are likely in the future. The audits aim to assess the extent of Chinese influence and ensure that no contractual agreements compromise Panama's control over its critical infrastructure. Strengthening Ties with the U.S.: In a clear gesture toward Washington, Panama has offered free passage to U.S. military ships through the canal, reaffirming its commitment to the canal's neutrality while aligning with American strategic interests. Additionally, President Mulino has expressed a strong interest in attracting American infrastructure investments as a counterbalance to the loss of Chinese funding. This includes potential partnerships with U.S. firms for future infrastructure projects, signaling a broader realignment of Panama’s international alliances.

These decisions highlight Panama’s challenging position as it navigates the competing interests of two global superpowers. While seeking to placate U.S. concerns and reduce geopolitical tensions, Panama also faces the challenge of mitigating the economic repercussions that may result from distancing itself from Chinese investments, which have historically played a significant role in the country’s infrastructure development.

Why It Matters

Rubio’s visit and the Trump administration's hardline stance reflect a renewed U.S. focus on the Panama Canal, highlighting its immense strategic importance in both global trade and national security. The canal is a vital artery for international commerce, facilitating the passage of approximately 5% of the world's maritime trade and about 40% of U.S. container traffic. Control over or influence on this critical chokepoint could significantly impact global supply chains and economic stability, particularly for the U.S., which relies heavily on the canal for efficient trade routes between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

However, this isn’t just a straightforward geopolitical maneuver. Trump's nationalist rhetoric, including promises to "take back" the canal, taps into a broader political narrative that resonates deeply with his domestic supporters. For many, the canal symbolizes American engineering prowess and geopolitical influence, and the transfer of control to Panama in 1999 is viewed by some as a diplomatic misstep. Trump's framing of the issue as reclaiming American strength plays into a sentiment of correcting what his supporters perceive as historical injustices or strategic blunders.

While Mulino’s decisions to distance Panama from China—such as withdrawing from the Belt and Road Initiative and auditing Chinese investments—may appear to be diplomatic victories for the U.S., they’re unlikely to fully satisfy Washington’s broader strategic ambitions. The Trump administration's goals seem to extend beyond reducing Chinese influence; they hint at a desire for more direct U.S. control or involvement in canal operations, possibly even revisiting the terms of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. This broader strategic aim underscores the complex interplay of nationalism, economic interests, and global power dynamics at play in the current U.S.-Panama-China relations.

Strategic Implications

U.S. Concerns: The U.S. argues that Chinese involvement through companies like Hutchison Ports could give China indirect control over the canal, compromising its neutrality. With about 40% of U.S. container traffic passing through the canal, any potential disruption poses serious economic and security risks. The U.S. is particularly wary of China's "civil-military fusion" strategy, where civilian infrastructure could be leveraged for military or intelligence purposes during conflicts. Additionally, there is concern that Chinese control over port operations could lead to preferential treatment for Chinese vessels or even the ability to restrict access to U.S. or allied shipping in times of geopolitical tension. The U.S. sees maintaining the canal's neutrality and accessibility as crucial not just for its own trade security, but also for preserving the "rules-based" international order in global maritime commerce.

Panama’s Balancing Act: Earlier this year, President Mulino insisted that Panama's sovereignty over the canal is "non-negotiable." However, balancing relations with both the U.S. and China is a delicate task, given the competing economic and strategic interests of the two superpowers. While Panama has benefited significantly from Chinese investments in infrastructure—such as port expansions, bridge construction, and proposed high-speed rail projects—it also relies heavily on its long-standing economic and diplomatic ties with the U.S. The U.S. remains one of Panama’s largest trade partners and provides critical support in areas such as security cooperation, financial services, and technical expertise for canal operations. Mulino had hoped to carefully balance these relationships without alienating either power. However, it now seems that this may no longer be possible. A decision must be made between the two, and Washington appears to have been chosen as the preferred option.

Regional Ripple Effect: Panama's decision to pull out of the BRI could influence other Latin American countries, such as Honduras, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and El Salvador, which are also BRI participants. These nations may reconsider their ties with China under U.S. pressure, especially if Washington offers alternative investment opportunities or diplomatic incentives. The U.S. could use Panama's withdrawal as a precedent to encourage other countries to distance themselves from Chinese influence, framing it as a move to protect national sovereignty and economic independence. However, the outcome will depend on how effectively the U.S. can present itself as a viable alternative to Chinese investment, particularly in countries where infrastructure needs are urgent and funding options are limited. This dynamic has the potential to reshape the geopolitical landscape of Latin America, as countries weigh the benefits of Chinese economic engagement against the risks of straining relations with the U.S.

Economic Impact

Loss of Chinese Funding: By withdrawing from the BRI, Panama risks losing access to significant Chinese investments that have funded key infrastructure projects. This could lead to delays in development and challenges in maintaining existing facilities, including the Panama Canal itself, ports, and transportation networks. Chinese investments have been instrumental in financing large-scale projects such as the expansion of container ports, construction of bridges, and modernization of transportation hubs. Without these funds, Panama may struggle to complete ongoing projects, and the maintenance of critical infrastructure could become increasingly burdensome, potentially affecting the canal’s efficiency and global competitiveness.

Betting on U.S. Support: President Mulino hopes to attract increased American investments to compensate for the loss of Chinese funding. However, it remains uncertain whether the U.S. will provide financial support at the same scale or speed as China. Historically, U.S. investments in Latin America have been more conservative and often come with stringent conditions related to transparency, governance, and adherence to specific regulatory frameworks. These conditions could potentially affect Panama's autonomy over infrastructure projects and slow the approval and implementation process. Moreover, U.S. funding may prioritize projects aligned with American strategic interests, such as security infrastructure, rather than broad-based development initiatives that China previously supported. This shift could limit Panama's flexibility in choosing projects that best meet its domestic needs and long-term development goals.

Reactions